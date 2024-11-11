Rihanna is always one to start trends, not follow them. Whatever the star and entrepreneur wears or promotes, the rest of the world will follow, as evidenced by the success of her Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty empires. Many of her chosen pieces have become a new trend among celebs and fans alike.

On Nov. 10, RiRi shared an Instagram video slideshow of her sitting at a bus stop with Fenty Beauty advertisements around her. But since Rihanna slyly promotes Fenty Beauty (rather than record new music) on the regular, fans took notice of her outfit, particularly her repeated use of the Internet’s favorite shoe.

Rihanna’s Casual Look

Rihanna wore the epitome of a casual vacation look. She paired a simple white tee with flowy black trousers and covered up with a long green scarf, which had the most ridiculously oversized poufs imaginable.

She completed her look by rocking Alaïa’s studded ballet flats. The viral shoes featured a black patent leather sole and strap wrapped around a transparent fabric covered in tiny silver rhinestones. Her choice of footwear added a rock-and-roll edge to her chill look while also embracing the naked shoe trend.

Rihanna’s Viral Ballet Flats

This is not the first time Rihanna has worn Alaïa’s famed shoes, which come in various styles and colors. She wore the same pair in November 2023, canceling out the shoes’ sheer material with black tights.

In May, she completed her controversial “groutfit” (aka, an all-gray outfit) with a white pair of the viral ballet flats, proving that even RiRi has her favorite shoe in every color.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Alaïa’s ballet flats have since become a favorite for many celebrities, like Sofia Richie and Anne Hathaway. As an early adopter of the naked shoe trend, Jennifer Lawrence has also rocked the footwear with a complete mesh finish. Clearly, Rihanna’s impact holds no bounds, even when it comes to inspiring everyone’s shoes.