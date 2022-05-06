If I were dating Rihanna, I would quite literally *never* stop talking about it. A fashion icon, a beauty entrepreneur, and a chart-dominating singer — the 34-year-old is worshipped globally. Even the Metropolitan Museum of Art paid Rihanna homage and she didn’t even attend the gala. Naturally, boyfriend A$AP Rocky shows her off every chance he can — most recently, making her the star and muse of his “D.M.B” music video.

While everyone else was focused on whether or not the couple got married in real life (see: A$AP wearing “marry me” grills on his teeth), I could not take my eyes off of of her outfits. Though she donned a range of killer ‘fits (that pink fur coat!), crochet bras were definitely a theme of the video.

Riri first walked the streets of New York City in a checker print, crochet bikini top, high-rise denim shorts, and fur-trimmed, tiger-striped coat with a matching bucket hat. Later on, she donned another knit bralette (this time in a pink and red check), covering with a baby pink button up. She finished off the look with matching accessories and a contrasting fur coat — an appropriate look for a little hair salon makeout.

I think she just started a trend? Excuse me while I start rapid-pinning every crochet bra top RiRi has ever worn to my “Summer Style” Pinterest board.

