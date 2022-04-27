When it comes to ‘70s trends, the first thing that comes to mind is high-waisted flares, pussy bow blouses, wooden clogs, etc., but there’s one crafty texture that’s quickly surpassing these trends in popularity: crochet.

While the look has been gaining momentum over the last few months (thanks, in part, to the raging “coconut girl” aesthetic), there’s nothing quite like Coachella season to remind you that there are plenty of Woodstock-era looks worth trying.

Though the crafty nature of this trend might make you think of rainbow stripes and kitschy floral knits, styles run the gamut. On the more subtle end, you might choose a beach-ready mini dress made of classic white yarn. With little fanfare beyond the crochet texture, even the most minimalist dresser can adapt the aesthetic. On the other hand, if you’re ready to go really bold, opt for a technicolor checked pattern reminiscent of your grandma’s living room throw.

Last summer, Gigi Hadid rocked a short-sleeve, polo top version from fashion brand Mango, while Jasmine Tookes just slipped into a lovely black-and-white maxi dress for Coachella weekend ($159 from VRG GRL). Megan Fox made the festival-ready look seem edgy in a Dion Lee black, body-hugging, cut-out dress on a date with Machine Gun Kelly.

TLDR; whether you want to go full-on beachy or simply pick up an accessory or two, shop surprisingly versatile crochet clothing items ahead.

