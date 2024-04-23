Rihanna has always been a fashion girl. In fact, I can hardly remember a time when even her most understated outfits (ex: this Target run look) weren’t celebrated and copied tenfold. But if I had to draw a line in the sands of fashion history, I’d say 2014 was her most definitive sartorial year.

In June of 2014, Rihanna received the Fashion Icon of the Year Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Presented by Anna Wintour, it’s one of the most prestigious accolades a style star can receive.

Months later, she attended another distinguished fashion event. This time, she was the one presenting the top award — fully cementing her place among fashion’s elite. Naturally, she wore a gown deserving of the occasion, and it went down in her style hall of fame.

Rihanna’s Daring Bedazzled Gown

On October 29, 2024, Rihanna attended the amfAR LA Inspiration Gala with the gargantuan task of presenting Tom Ford the night’s top award. Fittingly, she wore a gown by the designer that made headlines (and continues to do so, clearly). For the affair, he outfitted Rihanna in a look that was part lingerie, part gown, and 100% slay.

She donned a flowy white gown equipped with the most shocking of details. The top was essentially a bra — save for a handful of rhinestones and some metallic purple flowers, it was utterly see-through. In addition to several cut-outs, her look also included a thigh-high slit that showed off her sheer black stockings.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meanwhile, in the back, the dress with completely open — playing up the bra-like aesthetic. She accessorized with a gauzy chocker and a smattering of diamond earrings.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Also Noteworthy: Her Tangerine Glam

Back in the 2010s, Rihanna made orange her signature color. She rocked the bold bright hue on her lips and kept the rest of her color palette neutral. She wore her hair in a sleek low ponytail, allowing her scarf and jewels to pop.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

During her introduction, she quipped: “We honor [Ford] for his creative genius, his leadership, his integrity and his generosity. We honor him for doing good while making us look good.” And good she looked.