Celebrity Style
Rihanna Wore A Corset In A Cheugy Print & Totally Slayed
Plus, her shoes broke one of fashion's biggest rules.
Hollywood’s “exposed undies” trend typically follows an unspoken rule: Choose a piece of lingerie to flaunt (either in lieu of a piece of clothing or under something sheer) and go about the rest of your outfit how you normally would. Hence the bra-as-top and no-pants looks.
Rihanna, however, is a style maverick. After years of dipping her toes in the risqué aesthetic, flaunting one piece of lingerie at a time, she decided to up the ante. For a night out in Los Angeles, she wore nothing but lingerie — Savage X Fenty, of course.
Rihanna’s Undies-Forward Look
Since Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty in 2018, the intimates label has been exclusively available online. In August, however, the brand partnered up with Nordstrom to be its first-ever U.S. retailer. On Oct. 10, both brands celebrated the new partnership with a fête in LA. Naturally, the “Diamonds” singer was in attendance modeling her own Savage X Fenty wares.
In particular, Rih wore a head-to-toe look from Savage X Fenty’s collab with Diesel, which dropped on Oct. 8. she chose a micro-mini corset dress in a sheer camo-print lace. The back featured a lace-up slit that showed butt cleavage.
Keeping her entire look undies-forward, RiRi wore more matching pieces from the collab collection including an itty-bitty G-string over her diaphanous camo tights. Rihanna showed off her thong via an Instagram dump — sans corset slip.
While the military-adjacent print has been deemed “cheugy” by some, Rihanna’s steamy edge made it look chic.
A Fashion Sin That Slayed
As if the look wasn’t statement-making enough, she threw on an eye-catching topper: a massive fuzzy Fendi coat. She wore it more as a shrug, posing with it half-sliding down her arms, and wore bedazzled Saint Laurent mules. Pairing hosiery with open-toe heels has been typically seen as a fashion crime. On Rihanna, however, it was a slay.
Shop Her Look
Luckily, it’s never been this easy to dress like Rihanna. Her entire lingerie ensemble is available to shop. The corset slip, tights, and thong go for $140, $50, and $33 respectively.
And if you don’t feel like divulging the contents of your lingerie drawer, you can also rock these as originally intended — under clothes.