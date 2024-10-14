Hollywood’s “exposed undies” trend typically follows an unspoken rule: Choose a piece of lingerie to flaunt (either in lieu of a piece of clothing or under something sheer) and go about the rest of your outfit how you normally would. Hence the bra-as-top and no-pants looks.

Rihanna, however, is a style maverick. After years of dipping her toes in the risqué aesthetic, flaunting one piece of lingerie at a time, she decided to up the ante. For a night out in Los Angeles, she wore nothing but lingerie — Savage X Fenty, of course.

Rihanna’s Undies-Forward Look

Since Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty in 2018, the intimates label has been exclusively available online. In August, however, the brand partnered up with Nordstrom to be its first-ever U.S. retailer. On Oct. 10, both brands celebrated the new partnership with a fête in LA. Naturally, the “Diamonds” singer was in attendance modeling her own Savage X Fenty wares.

In particular, Rih wore a head-to-toe look from Savage X Fenty’s collab with Diesel, which dropped on Oct. 8. she chose a micro-mini corset dress in a sheer camo-print lace. The back featured a lace-up slit that showed butt cleavage.

Keeping her entire look undies-forward, RiRi wore more matching pieces from the collab collection including an itty-bitty G-string over her diaphanous camo tights. Rihanna showed off her thong via an Instagram dump — sans corset slip.

While the military-adjacent print has been deemed “cheugy” by some, Rihanna’s steamy edge made it look chic.

A Fashion Sin That Slayed

As if the look wasn’t statement-making enough, she threw on an eye-catching topper: a massive fuzzy Fendi coat. She wore it more as a shrug, posing with it half-sliding down her arms, and wore bedazzled Saint Laurent mules. Pairing hosiery with open-toe heels has been typically seen as a fashion crime. On Rihanna, however, it was a slay.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shop Her Look

Luckily, it’s never been this easy to dress like Rihanna. Her entire lingerie ensemble is available to shop. The corset slip, tights, and thong go for $140, $50, and $33 respectively.

And if you don’t feel like divulging the contents of your lingerie drawer, you can also rock these as originally intended — under clothes.