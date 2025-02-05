10 Years Ago, Rihanna Freed The Nip In A Couture Nightgown

Before most fashion trends turned into a fad, Rihanna wore them first. The singer was arguably one of the first celebrities to free the nip before it became a movement. She went braless purely for aesthetic purposes, as she told Vogue in 2016.

“I have always freed the nipple,” she said. “It was never to get attention. Never sexual. Never in desperation. The bra just fucked up my sheer shirt. I just wanted to be perfect and that's what I went with and I felt okay with that. And after a while, it became such a scandal and a ‘horrible role model’ thing. It was a topic of discussion, and eventually other girls started defending me.”

Therefore, it is no surprise that RiRi has mastered making the trend look casual rather than a big statement, as she did in 2015 for Vogue’s 95th anniversary party in Paris, France. In the decade since, she’s taught the other fashion girlies how to effortlessly pull off sheer couture.

Rihanna’s Sheer Nightgown

Rihanna arrived at the soirée in Christian Dior couture, as one does when going to a Vogue party. She wore a flowy white gown with a scoop neck and elegantly pleated fabric, which almost made her dress look like a nightgown.

The dress was completely sheer from head to toe, allowing RiRi to show off her lacy white underwear and lack of a bra.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna’s Iconic Bag & Bling

Rihanna also turned to the fashion house regarding accessories, wearing the iconic Lady Dior bag, which has become one of her go-to handbags in the decade since. This time, she carried a white top-handle bag stitched with pearl-like silver floral embellishments and intricate pink and gold beading. It takes a bag this dazzling to outshine a braless look.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

RiRi’s deceptively simple gown allowed her bling to shine through, so she took advantage of this by wearing three chain necklaces, an oversized gold wrist cuff, and contrasting silver and gold bracelets.

She completed her look with sky-high strappy heels with ankle straps and a golden platform. Leave it to RiRi to embody royalty even without wearing a bra.