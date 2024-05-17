Rihanna and A$AP Rocky can make any occasion feel like a Fashion Week runway. Whether they’re attending the Met Gala in extravagant pajamas or running some errands in casual streetwear, the couple always makes sure their looks are on point, camera-ready, and most times, coordinated.

On May 16, RiRi and Rocky stepped out without their two children, RZA and Riot, to celebrate her brother’s graduation at New York’s Mamo restaurant. True to form, the duo turned their night out into a sartorial showcase, adding a little edge and contrast to their formal looks.

Rihanna’s Leather Look

For the family gathering, Rihanna rocked an all-black look, donning a buttoned-up leather blazer over a sheer midi dress with a velvet trim. She completed her look with suede stilettos, a diamond tennis necklace, and black rectangular sunglasses. Regarding her bag, she carried one of her go-to purses, a $5,900 all-black Lady Dior handbag.

Rihanna is seen leaving a restaurant on May 16, 2024 in New York, New York. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Rocky’s Contrasting Suit

As a good boyfriend does, Rocky complimented his girlfriend’s look. While the rapper contrasted her leather outfit with a pale blue wool suit from Bottega Veneta, he coordinated with her on the accessories front. He completed his look with black loafers, silver earrings, and a black leather tie.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen leaving a restaurant on May 16, 2024 in New York, New York. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

It should come as no surprise that Rocky dressed to impress, as Rihanna has said he’s the only person who can keep up with her fashion prowess. In April, she admitted to Interview Magazine that she sometimes feels out-dressed by him when she’s in a more relaxed mood.

“I be feeling bummy as sh*t next to this man,” she quipped. “I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?’”