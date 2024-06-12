Leave it to Rihanna to take summer style to a whole new level. Really who could ever exact less? Just a week ago, the star left fans speechless, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “I'm Retired" across the chest, a playful jab at those who might have assumed that she’s no longer releasing music. And last month, her zebra-print vintage faux fur stole the show during a night out in NYC. Rihanna isn't afraid to have fun with fashion, and her latest NYC look is just another perfect example of her ability to make a statement.

This past Sunday evening in NYC, the reigning queen of fashion defied the 85-degree heat with a look that was as audacious as it was effortlessly cool. Rihanna wasn't afraid to embrace the unexpected: a tank top and black pants with a vintage John Galliano fur — yes, fur — coat on top.

Rihanna’s Summer Fur

The caramel mink coat, draped nonchalantly over her shoulders, was a luxurious statement piece that screamed, "I can wear what I want!" Underneath this unconventional outerwear choice, Rihanna kept things simple yet undeniably sexy with a light gray crop top layered over a lacy black bra. The high-waisted black parachute pants provided a relaxed vibe to the fur's opulence, while the nude heels were subtle enough not to compete with the statement piece.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Of course, Rihanna is a master of accessorizing, and this look was no exception. A vintage 2001 Louis Vuitton x Sprouse Alma bag, sourced from Archive Vintage, added a lovely sense of nostalgia. Large silver hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher framed her face, while black sunglasses were a mysterious touch. Meanwhile, layered silver chain necklaces upped the cool factor for the overall look.

This isn't the first time Rihanna has playfully pushed fashion boundaries. She's a champion of the exposed bra trend, and here she seamlessly integrated it into a look that felt both polished and undeniably true to her style. Whether it's rocking a fur coat in the summer heat or embracing her natural curls, Rihanna certainly marches to the beat of her own drum — and the fashion world watches in awe.