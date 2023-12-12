While Rihanna is undeniably an expert at rocking fresh-off-the-runway designer pieces, it’s her vintage collection that stands out as one of the best in Hollywood.

Whether she’s on a date with A$AP Rocky, performing one of her chart-topping hits (say at the Super Bowl, for instance), or walking the red carpet at an A-list affair, her ‘fit almost always includes an archival piece.

This year alone, she’s expanded her vintage repertoire via a Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2001 fishnet dress, a metallic Fendi baguette from 2006, a glamorous fur coat that hailed from John Galliano’s Dior Fall/Winter 2000 collection, and so much more.

The newest addition to her vintage jewelry stock made an appearance in her most recent outing — styled alongside effortlessly cool, classic Rihanna separates, including a subtle NSFW accent.

RiRi’s Lingerie-Forward Ensemble

On Dec. 11, Rihanna was spotted heading into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation office in downtown Los Angeles. The reason for the visit is unclear (please RiRi, the fans need another album), but nonetheless — and in true Rihanna fashion — she came dressed to impress.

For starters, the “Lift Me Up” singer chose a summery Khaite camisole and uber-baggy mid-wash jeans from AGOLDE that hung low below her waist. To add a little drama to her seemingly simple look, RiRi threw on a double-breasted trench coat complete with a peplum embellishment and eye-catching fur trim.

Diggzy / Shutterstock

Underneath Rihanna’s silk-pleated tank peeked a semi-sheer black balconette — possibly a bra from Savage X Fenty, given her penchant for sporting her eponymous underwear as outerwear from time to time.

She Traded Her “Diamonds” For Pearls

While the fashion muse is partial to a statement diamond necklace (how fitting), this time, she ditched her trademark gem for a more quiet luxury accessory. That said, the silhouette was anything but quiet.

The Fenty Beauty founder sourced a multi-strand choker-style necklace adorned with pearls of differentiating sizes, shades, and lengths — a piece from John Galliano’s Fall 2007 couture Christian Dior collection.

Her Fenty x Puma Footwear

If you’ve been keeping an eye on RiRi’s recent outings, you might’ve noticed she’s been sporting sneakers from Fenty’s new collaboration with PUMA ever since the two brands partnered in September.

This ‘fit was no different, as the singer opted for black kicks with the athletic brand’s signature white strip on the side.

A classic RiRi moment.