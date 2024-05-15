Rihanna is a pro at product integration. Between her billion-dollar Fenty Beauty empire, its skin care spin-off, her lingerie line, part-time music career, and new footwear lines with Puma (plus two children), the singer-turned-entrepreneur wears a lot of hats. But the mogul has found a way to plug many of her projects at once.

On May 15, RiRi took to Instagram to unveil her newest Fenty Skin sunscreen moisturizer — the HydraVizor Huez Tinted Moisturizer Mineral with SPF 30, which comes in 10 different foundation shades. As usual, she turned out in a stunning new look to promote the product.

Rihanna’s Bikini Top

Rihanna debuted her new product on Instagram with a series of swimsuit photos that screamed summer. The singer rocked a string bikini top studded with gold sequins. For accessories, she paired her swimsuit with a diamond pendant and multiple gold chains, alongside matching rings with contrasting diamond and ruby stones.

Rihanna’s #HydraVizorHuez Tinted Moisturizer Mineral SPF 30 ad. Fenty Skin / Instagram

While the top does not come from her Savage x Fenty line, it immediately evoked lingerie vibes. So, she gets an A-plus for cross-promotion.

Rihanna’s Effortless Glam

Given that RiRi is repping her SPF-filled tinted moisturizer, her glam is minimal and glowing. Her warm-toned golden-hour hair, however, is the true star of the look. Serving total mermaidcore, her locks are extra-long and wavy with a tousled and wet texture.

Rihanna’s #HydraVizorHuez Tinted Moisturizer Mineral SPF 30 ad. Instagram / Fenty Skin

As for her manicure, she used a high-shine, sheer pink polish painted atop her shorter, softly square-shaped tips.

Rihanna’s Lingerie Looks

RiRi’s new swimsuit continues her recent trend of luxe lingerie posts. In April, she wore sheer underwear for her Savage x Fenty campaign to launch the Signature Script Collection. She paired it with a matching lace bra embroidered with the brand’s monogram.

Rihanna's ad campaign for the Savage Signature Script Collection. Instagram / Rihanna

Whether it’s makeup, skincare, lingerie, or all of the above, Rihanna clearly knows how to sell them all.

Additional reporting by Olivia Rose Rushing.