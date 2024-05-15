Celebrity Style
Rihanna Rocked A Gold Bikini In Her New Fenty Skin Ad
RiRi has declared that it’s time for summer.
Rihanna is a pro at product integration. Between her billion-dollar Fenty Beauty empire, its skin care spin-off, her lingerie line, part-time music career, and new footwear lines with Puma (plus two children), the singer-turned-entrepreneur wears a lot of hats. But the mogul has found a way to plug many of her projects at once.
On May 15, RiRi took to Instagram to unveil her newest Fenty Skin sunscreen moisturizer — the HydraVizor Huez Tinted Moisturizer Mineral with SPF 30, which comes in 10 different foundation shades. As usual, she turned out in a stunning new look to promote the product.
Rihanna’s Bikini Top
Rihanna debuted her new product on Instagram with a series of swimsuit photos that screamed summer. The singer rocked a string bikini top studded with gold sequins. For accessories, she paired her swimsuit with a diamond pendant and multiple gold chains, alongside matching rings with contrasting diamond and ruby stones.
While the top does not come from her Savage x Fenty line, it immediately evoked lingerie vibes. So, she gets an A-plus for cross-promotion.
Rihanna’s Effortless Glam
Given that RiRi is repping her SPF-filled tinted moisturizer, her glam is minimal and glowing. Her warm-toned golden-hour hair, however, is the true star of the look. Serving total mermaidcore, her locks are extra-long and wavy with a tousled and wet texture.
As for her manicure, she used a high-shine, sheer pink polish painted atop her shorter, softly square-shaped tips.
Rihanna’s Lingerie Looks
RiRi’s new swimsuit continues her recent trend of luxe lingerie posts. In April, she wore sheer underwear for her Savage x Fenty campaign to launch the Signature Script Collection. She paired it with a matching lace bra embroidered with the brand’s monogram.
Whether it’s makeup, skincare, lingerie, or all of the above, Rihanna clearly knows how to sell them all.
Additional reporting by Olivia Rose Rushing.