Few can take a fashion risk and pull it off like Rihanna. Whether she’s wearing a bold tiger-print coat, slicing holes into her winter jacket, or pushing the Y2K revival to its absolute limit, the singer and businesswoman has become a fashion icon for her innate ability to get away with anything.

But sometimes, even Rihanna likes to go back to basics. During Paris Couture Week, she stepped out for dinner at Parisian hotspot Lapérouse, and turned to one of the most tried-and-true fashion trends, the LBD (little black dress). Of course, she had to spice it up, using the boudoir trend as inspiration.

RiRi’s Lingerie-Inspired LBD

In true Rihanna fashion, she treated the walk from her car to dinner like her own personal runway. She donned a lingerie-inspired black dress with a floral lace pattern and an hourglass silhouette. The dress featured a plunging neckline with scalloped lace trim and a matching hem, furthering the boudoir aesthetic.

She cozied up in a luxurious black fur shawl, which blended seamlessly into her look and made it appear as if RiRi was embracing the exposed-bra trend (without actually doing so).

Best Image / BACKGRID

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Rihanna outfit without a good amount of bling. She paired her dress with shiny black pointed-toe stilettos, accessorizing with a diamond-strand anklet from Briony Raymond and adding a touch of Y2K flair.

On top, she wore a diamond collar necklace, a studded statement ring, and not one but two glittery earrings, including a diamond piercing. She completed her look by affixing a sparkly brooch to her furry jacket.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Rihanna’s Actual Exposed Bra

While her LBD only appeared to follow the exposed-bra trend, Rihanna has worn it many times. After all, she has her own lingerie brand.

At her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s album release party a couple of weeks prior, RiRi showed off another lingerie look. This time, she wore a burnt-orange slip dress from Saint Laurent, featuring a low-cut collar that showcased a lacy, sheer black brassiere from Savage X Fenty.

Diggzy / BACKGRID

She topped her dress with an army green bomber jacket from Miu Miu, featuring a cropped hem and a brown fur collar. She completed her look with brown ankle-strap sandals with gold-accented toe rings, and a gold metal choker with a massive diamond pendant, also from Briony Raymond.