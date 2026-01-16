Rihanna may have taken a supporting role as A$AP Rocky’s plus-one at an event for his new album, but her ‘fit served main character energy.

The “Praise the Lord” rapper held a listening party in New York for his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, on Thursday, Jan. 15, the eve of its release. As expected, Rih was right there with her man, turning his work event into date night and busting out her slinkiest dress.

Rihanna’s Exposed-Bra ‘Fit

To attend Rocky’s event, RiRi wore a burnt orange Saint Laurent slip dress, with a see-through, lace-trimmed neckline. As a lingerie entrepreneur, it’s long been her MO to model her brand’s intimates far beyond the bedroom, so she didn’t miss the opportunity to spotlight her lacy black brassiere from Savage X Fenty by letting it peer out of the top of her gown.

To give the nightgown look an unexpected, utilitarian vibe, the “Love on the Brain” songstress paired it with a cropped bomber jacket from Miu Miu. A trio of hues, it featured an olive green hue, gray ribbed knit wrists, and a brown shearling collar.

She completed the ensemble with frosted jewels, including rings, and a massive diamond-clad pendant on her Briony Raymond gold choker.

Diggzy / BACKGRID

Her Crystal-Encrusted Toe Ring

Sparkling from head to toe, the Ocean’s 8 star wore heeled sandals with one strap across the foot and another on its big toe. Since both featured blingy details, it looked like she was wearing toe jewelry.

She completed her ‘fit with a mini bag from Louis Vuitton featuring its signature Damier Canvas pattern, aka the “checkerboard” of browns. It was so teeny, with the teeniest leather strap, that Rih could only hook it onto her forearm.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Honorable Mention: Rocky’s Look

Of course, the actual celebrant of the party looked equally striking. A$AP Rocky wore a white ribbed knit sweater, brown trousers, chocolatey Chanel shoes, and a leather jacket. Like Rihanna’s, his also featured a shearling trim, nodding to her look.

Ever the fashion guy, he completed the ‘fit with brown gloves, a black trapper hat, hoop earrings, and sunglasses.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

These two are too cool.