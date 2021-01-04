The 15 Hair Trends Everyone Will Be Talking About This Spring

It may be the middle of winter right now, but that doesn't mean you can't get ready for the newness that spring brings. From wardrobe changes to fresh makeup looks, the seasonal transition serves as a perfect opportunity to try a more daring style on for size. For those who are looking to ditch their outgrown lengths or roots, Bustle tapped experts for intel on the spring 2021 hair trends to see which cuts and colors are worth considering this year.

To get details on the season's hottest hair looks, Bustle spoke with pros like Tresemmé global stylist Justine Marjan, Nine Zero One hairstylist Sarah Klein, Amika pro educators Amanda Elaine Killen and Ali Anger, and more for their predictions. The result? Expect to see fresh cuts inspired by celebrities (here's looking at you, Miley Cyrus), some new color trends taken from popular Netflix series (Queen's Gambit, anyone?), the perennially cool bang, plus some returning styles from the past few seasons.

Whether you're looking to make a quick, subtle change or are planning a salon appointment for a full-on transformation, these are the 15 spring 2021 hair trends that are sure to be everywhere once the seasons change. Get ready to add to your Pinterest board.

1 Modern Mullet Miley Cyrus is inspiring one of spring 2021's biggest hair trends: the modern mullet. Marjan, celebrity stylist that works with the Kardashians, tells Bustle that Cyrus has been at the forefront of the trend, which features "shorter face-framing layers in the front and added length in the back." Besides the musician, celebs like Maisie Williams and Rihanna have also rocked the retro cut. If you want to get the look yourself, Marjan recommends speaking to your stylist. "Ask them to cut with a razor for a more lived-in and textured finish," she tells Bustle.

2 Shag Another retro-style hair trend that's popping up in the spring? Marjan also predicts the shag will return. "Versions of the shag have come and gone throughout history, but with the return of curtain bangs in 2020, we’ll see more haircuts turn to shag territory as people get more comfortable with shorter layers around the face," she tells Bustle. "This cut is amazingly low maintenance when done well, as it complements the head shape."

3 Curly Bangs Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic/Getty Images For those with curly hair, the spring is your time to try bangs. "We will see more curly girls embrace the '70s trend with bangs and shorter face-framing pieces that really enhance the shape of their natural curls," Marjan tells Bustle. "As with all curly haircuts, make sure your stylist cuts around the front dry and leaves it a little longer than you think so the curls don’t bounce up too much."

4 Low Maintenance Styles Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Low maintenance hair colors and cuts were big in 2020 (for obvious reasons), and these are something that Klein sees remaining as a trend in 2021. "Because of people still working from home in 2021, haircuts that look good air-dried will continue to be popular along with hair color that is more natural," she tells Bustle. Sticking with colors that resemble your roots allows more time in-between appointments and less maintenance, she explains.

5 Face-Framing Color Amanda Elaine Killen Killen believes a popular TikTok beauty trend will continue to hit in spring 2021. It's the face-framing highlights, which celebrities like Bella Hadid have already been spotted wearing. Also inspired by the work from home lifestyle, Killen sees that people have become bolder with their hair color choices. "[People] have been experimenting in ways they may not have before and finding individualism in their hair," she tells Bustle. "The bold face frame popularized by social media platforms like TikTok are becoming increasingly embraced by people of all ages for its ability to enhance and draw attention to facial features and create bold movement in the hair."

6 Shadow Roots Maury Phillips/WireImage/Getty Images Hair pro Anger also sees shadow roots as a color trend for the spring, which involves your roots creating a contrast against the rest of your strands. "When it comes to color, think bold contrast with the ability to fade out beautifully," she tells Bustle. One major perk of the look? It's incredibly low maintenance, since exposed roots are purposeful.

7 Balayage David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Master cosmetologist and Atlanta-based hairstylist Derricka Traylor sees a classic — and relatively low-maintenance — look coming back for the spring season: balayage. She tells Bustle that the highlighting style works on all hair colors, and is easily customizable since it uses varying amounts of blonde or brunette along with various undertones.

8 Curtain Bangs Sarah Morris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another returning trend (and one that's beloved by celebrities) is sure to be big in the spring: curtain bangs. Klein believes it's indicative of a larger return to '70s-inspired designs in both beauty and fashion. The good thing about the hairstyle is, she explains, that it can be modified to each client depending on how much maintenance they're looking for and how they style it.

9 Blunt Bobs RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Traylor and Frederic Fekkai of Fekkai brands also predict that the fall favorite blunt-cut bob (which Kim Kardashian has recently worn) will return this spring. According to Traylor, the look is "super cute, flirty, and looks great on almost anyone," she tells Bustle. If you're looking to try this style, don't forget to bring photos to your stylist so they can know exactly what length you're seeking.

10 Shaggy Layers Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images Amy Abramite, creative director and stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, predicts that shaggy styles will be huge this spring. She describes the look as a "haircut with lived-in bedhead movement and soft feathered ends." It features medium to long layers that are razor cut for a piece-y feeling with length past the shoulders. Her take? The style pairs perfectly with a curtain bang if you're looking for a total '70s throwback vibe.

11 French Bob Rindoff/Dufour/French Select/Getty Images The French bob will also be a must-try hair trend this spring, says Abramite. She describes the style as having length right above the chin that skims the lips, paired with added fringe. She recommends wearing the style air-dried for more texture. "This is for anyone who wants low-maintenance styling and a structured shape," she says.

12 One Length Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like many of the other hair experts, Abramite leans into low maintenance looks like the single-length cut. "The one length is a haircut with no layers for chic simplicity," she tells Bustle, noting that it works particularly well for fine, straighter textures. "It can be worn as short as the chin or as long as the middle of the back." She suggests wearing the style with a middle part for a sleek finish.

13 Sandy Blonde Karissa Schaudt, colorist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, sees sandy blonde as a color trend for spring 2021 — a hue she dubs "sand Tropez." She describes the shade as neither ash nor gold, but a "beautiful blend" of both. "Mixing highlights and mid-lights creates this multi-dimensional shade of warm sandy and cool beige tones that are perfect for someone who wants to keep a beach vibe year-round," she tells Bustle.

14 Icy Blonde Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Another blonde that'll be trending? Schaudt also predicts more icy, ashy tones will be big. "The color keeps minimal dimension at the base with full saturation of blonde through the ends," she says. "A toner can help achieve this ash blonde, along with frequent use of blue shampoo at home." Just note that using toning products is important so there's minimal damage by overlapping lightener, she says.