As an avid Rihanna fan, allow me to share a humble observation: the closer Rihanna is to her due date, the spicier her outfits get. Over the past few months, she donned micro mini skirts on date nights, ditched pants altogether, and, just two weeks ago, rocked a sparkly bikini under a see-through dress. Yesterday, she upped the spice level even more when she stripped down to nothing but her undies for a Savage X Fenty campaign.

To promote her lingerie brand’s latest sheer offerings, the “Lift Me Up” singer rocked a reddish pink set. Sharing the pics on main, her choice of intimates included a demi bra and a butt-baring sheer thong.

She merchandised the look with a pop of Barbiecore color with her pink pointed, ankle strap, pumps. She further accessorized the look with a chunky bracelet and a single necklace, while her blunt bangs perfectly framed her face.

Though society pressures women to cover up while pregnant (well, all the time really, but especially while pregnant), Rihanna has made it her mission to push back against those outdated ideals. In fact, in a previous interview with Bustle, the singer described her maternity style as “rebellious.” This latest look marks the second campaign she’s starred in while pregnant, the first being Louis Vuitton.

While Rihanna’s undies also come in peachy pink and black colorways, the cherry pair she donned is only available for XTRA VIP members. (So if you wanna twin with the best, you better sign up for elite status.) Shop the look here.