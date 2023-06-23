Pregnant or not, everyone can get inspiration from Rihanna’s maternity style. Since her first pregnancy, the Fenty mogul has flipped “maternity wear” on its head, serving only the spiciest, chicest, and downright baddest looks. (Remember that cheeky “Use A Condom” shirt? I rest my case.)

On Wednesday, Rihanna’s longtime beau A$AP Rocky performed at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival. To show support for her man, Rihanna attended the show and totally stole the spotlight in her barely-there ensemble (naturally). She stepped out in a skin-tight, see-through maxi dress covered in a black diamond print.

Because nothing Rihanna does is ever basic, the “Work” singer rocked a sparkly string bikini set instead of reaching for traditional lingerie basics. The glitzy triangle top and bikini bottom looked utterly dazzling under her dress, adding an unexpected element to her spicy ‘fit.

The Savage x Fenty founder maintained the shimmery aesthetic with her choice of jewelry, layering two diamond-encrusted necklaces under her gown. She further merchandised the look with brown snakeskin sandals (a recent favorite of the star). Meanwhile, she styled her hair in a sleek low pony and added a little gold shimmer to her eyelids, tying the glimmering look together seamlessly.

Antony Jones/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An icon.