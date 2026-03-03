Rihanna can pull off any piece of clothing. Since the beginning of her career, the Fenty founder and singer has mastered trends that most others couldn’t make work, from ruffled, see-through gowns to bold tiger-print coats. Even when she goes casual, she somehow wears outfit combos that no one else would dare to try.

On March 1, RiRi stepped out for a date night with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, checking out some aspiring comedians at Los Angeles comedy club The Laugh Factory. For her outing, she decided to both cozy up and get spicy, finding another way to pull off one of her favorite naked fashion trends — slitted attire — while still remaining warm and comfortable.

Rihanna’s Slitted Skirt

Leaving the club, Rihanna donned an oversized black leather bomber jacket from Willy Chavarria, featuring extra-puffy sleeves and a high collar, and left it just a bit unzipped to show off her black sports bra underneath.

She paired her jacket with a black wrap-around skirt, featuring a knee-length hem, a knot tie at her hip, and jagged cut-outs across her left thigh, creating a large leg slit.

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

The skirt slit allowed her to show off her thigh-high black leather boots, adding both warmth and edge to her ensemble. She completed her look with a pair of black aviator sunglasses.

Rihanna’s Love Of Slitted Clothes

Slitted clothing has RiRi’s stamp of approval, and it might be her way of adding some spice to her winter wardrobe. In November, she went out to dinner at her favorite restaurant, Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi, in another voluminous black leather look. This time, the slits were all over her fur-lined bomber jacket, creating spiked points across her sleeves.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired her statement jacket with a matching leather skirt, featuring denim-like stitching and an ankle-length hem. She completed her look with triangular shield sunglasses and black boots that perfectly camouflaged into her skirt, somehow making black leather look monochrome.