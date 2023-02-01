Rita Ora Joined The Cut-Out Trend With These Bejewelled Butterfly Trousers

Rita Ora’s latest pair of sparkly trousers have got the seal of approval from none other than icon and socialite Paris Hilton. Currently gearing up for the release of her third album and promoting new single “You Only Love Me,” Ora first wore the statement Stella McCartney trousers whilst appearing as a guest on BBC’s The One Show. The singer posed for a photo backstage before appearing on the show to discuss her new music, her relationship, and the importance of taking back control over her career. For the bold look, the artist paired the bejewelled butterfly-inspired trousers with a simple black waistcoat and a custom necklace by Metal Noir.

And when Ora shared the look on Instagram, Hilton was quick to reveal that they share a similar taste in fashion. “I have those pants!” she exclaimed in the comments section, referring to Ora’s sparkly trousers. The low-rise black trews feature a cut-out butterfly section on each side lined with diamanté gems.

Ora is currently gearing up for the release of her third album, previously telling NME that “people have been coming to studio sessions from all over the world. I've been working on this now for the past two years, on and off. I have plans for this third album to be something I've never done before.”

In her video for “You Only Love Me,” Ora gave a jokey nod to her relationship with director Taika Waititi, and the rumours surrounding their suspected marriage. In the video, the star lives out a fairytale wedding fantasy in a vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown, later confirming her married status. That said, the couple did keep things slightly more low-key.

“Yes [I am married],” she told Heart Radio. “I am officially off the market, people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video [for “You Only Love Me”] I am playing on what could have been.”

“It was nice and perfect,” she added, discussing her wedding. “It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes… It was nice and sweet… Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”