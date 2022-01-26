The Unexpected Product Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Swears By To Banish Acne

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reveals her acne-fighting skin care routine and favorite kinds of facial treatments.

When Rosie Huntington-Whiteley needs an escape hatch, she heads to an unexpected place — her bathroom. “I’ve been known to lock myself in my bathroom for a few hours here and there,” she tells Bustle over Zoom, adding that it’s the only quiet space in her house (at least until her 4-year-old son comes home from school, she clarifies after making an explosion noise).

The supermodel is expecting her second child soon, but is also eager to discuss another “child” she’s bringing into the world under her beauty brand Rose Inc: the Skin Enhance Luminous Skin Tint, a glow-enhancing, skin care-makeup hybrid that uses microencapsulated spheres to deliver pigment and moisturizing ingredients like squalane and sodium hyaluronate into the skin. It’s necessary, then, that Huntington-Whiteley has a respite where she can practice self-care. But while the bathroom may be her wellness sanctuary, long baths — although she grew up as a “bath person” — aren’t part of the equation.

“We didn’t have a shower in my house actually because I grew up in a really old house in the [English] countryside,” she says. “After moving to the States, everyone showers like a hundred times a day, and I think that rubbed off on me. Now I shower once or twice a day. Since being pregnant, having a nice hot shower is the one thing that just feels really good.”

The latest drop is one Hungtington-Whiteley is particularly excited for: the Skin Enhance Luminous Skin Tint, a glow-enhancing formula that uses micro-encapsulated spheres to deliver pigment and moisture into your skin upon application. “It instantly makes my skin feel really, really glowy and luminous and gives me a little bit of coverage,” she says of the product.

Once she’s done that, Huntington-Whiteley begins her skin care regimen — a part of her beauty routine she’s “very diligent” about. “I have acne-prone skin, so I’m always trying to manage congestion,” she tells Bustle. “The key thing for me is finding that balance between using my AHAs and my exfoliators to resurface the skin because I have a sluggish cell turnover, which is of course what’s giving me acne, but then making sure that I’m not drying it out too much — which then builds more oil, which makes more acne.”

Besides using the proper actives on her skin, Huntington-Whiteley turns to the pros for treatments that help keep her complexion in line. “I try and have a facial at least once or twice a month along with regular trips to the dermatologist,” she says. Her favorite kind? “Anything that squeezes me to the inch of my life, basically,” she says, laughing. “I love extractions, I love peels, I love radiofrequency — anything where someone’s going to roll up their sleeves and really get in there.” Here, Huntington-Whiteley shares the products she swears by for maintaining healthy skin, the best beauty purchase she’s ever made, and the unexpected item that she uses to fight breakouts.

Her Everyday Makeup Product ROSE INC Skin Enhance Luminous Skin Tint Sephora $49 See On Sephora “What I love about this is it feels like skin care meets makeup. What I like to do in the morning is start with my skin prep, then I’ll use this all over my complexion to give me a very lightweight, sheer glow with a little bit of coverage. Then I’ll dot concealer all around my face, and that’s where I’m going to get maximum full coverage.”

Her Go-To Deodorant Necessaire The Deodorant Sephora $20 “I love the Necessaire deodorant — it’s incredible. I’ve been using a clean deodorant for a while. I do hear when people switch from a conventional to a more natural, cleaner formulation that they’re supposed to stick it out for a couple of weeks while your body recalibrates. But I’ve personally had a really good experience with this one.”

Her Fave Hair Tool Dyson Airwrap Styler Sephora $549 See On Sephora “I swear by my Dyson blow dryer and Airwrap,” says Huntington-Whiteley, adding that they’re more gentle on the hair than other styling tools. “If I’m doing something to my hair, I’m using the Airwrap because you can either straighten it or give it a nice blowout.”

Her Acne-Fighting Essential Antibacterial Face Towel Resorè $35 See On Resorè “These are antibacterial towels that I’ve been using for the last couple of years, which have been great for my acne-prone skin.”

Her MVP Serum iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance Plus Dermstore $158 See On Dermstore “In the daytime, I cleanse and then use a toner — something gentle, like a mist or rosewater. Then after that, I’ll usually go in with the Pro-Heal Serum and mix it into the [iS Clinical] Hydra-Cool Serum. Then I apply my [Rose Inc.] Radiant Reveal, then a moisturizer. That’ll create this really beautiful, seamless kind of barrier that’s a lovely foundation for your makeup.”