Whenever Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares anything to her 20 million Instagram followers, it immediately resonates. Her audience, who are most likely there for her killer fashion content, can’t get enough of Huntington-Whiteley’s style POV. And truthfully, neither can I.

Even Hailey Bieber, who has solidified her place as a trendsetter in her own right, has said in an interview last year that Huntington-Whiteley is one of her ultimate style icons. What can I say? The Rose Inc founder and creative director’s taste is just that good — even when she’s just at home snapping some mirror selfies. And for her latest look, the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur stripped down to a two-piece lingerie silhouette that was feminine yet sexy, a delicate balance that Huntington-Whiteley navigates so effortlessly.

Rosie’s Lavender Lingerie Set

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s matching set featured a lavender bra top with purple floral embroidery and subtle rose gold hardware. The underwired padded bra was made by London based retailer Mark & Spencer (with whom the model has a decade-long partnership) and her own line called Rosie Exclusively for M&S.

The plunge style enhanced the model’s natural cleavage and is made from soft satin-like materials. The intricate floral detailing on the bra is what makes it so unique. With delicate embroidery that hangs just below the bust it’s the perfect lingerie choice for when you’re going for a flirty and pretty vibe.

Huntington-Whiteley’s matching bottoms, the Zinnia Embroidery High Leg Knickers, have a luxurious feel to them. The high-waist style features full coverage with a transparent cheek-friendly fabric on the hips and back. The hips feature the same embroidered floral design as the matching bra top. This style seriously looks so flattering on the model.

In addition to the sheer fabric back, there is a triangular keyhole cutout that hits just below the low back, proving that butt cutouts are still having their moment. And if anyone can pull off one of the season’s most controversial trends it’s definitely Huntington-Whiteley.

The skincare founder posed in her matching lingerie set, glowing and radiant, in her aesthetically pleasing Los Angeles home like it was no big deal.

Rosie’s Exact Lingerie Set

Good news: I found Huntington-Whiteley’s lavender embroidered set still available (for now) and it’s actually affordable.