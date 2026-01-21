Over the course of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s career, she’s perfected many fashion eras. Whether she’s embracing naked dressing or Après ski vibes, the model has proven that she’s a true style maven. But even trendsetters go back to basics every once in a while.

At the Jan. 20 premiere of Shelter, Huntington-Whiteley donner her signature look: casual with just the right amount of effortless glamor. For her red carpet date night with fiancé Jason Statham, Huntington-Whiteley embraced quiet luxury by elevating a basic black crop top with a touch of sparkle.

Rosie’s Glam Crop Top

Like any true Hollywood power couple, Huntington-Whitely and Statham don’t shy away from joint ventures. Back in September, the pair, who has been engaged since 2016, posed together in a cozy campaign for Falconeri. Four months later, the model showed up for her beau, supporting his latest acting project.

On Jan. 20, Huntington-Whiteley posed with Statham at the U.K. premiere of his new film, Shelter, held at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. the red carpet, she paired a glistening sequin crop top from celeb-fave designer Phoebe Philo with a pair of low-rise leather Bottega Veneta trousers. She finished off her quiet luxury look with silver earrings from Tiffany and a pair of Aquazzura open-toe heels.

Athleisure Vibes

Dressed up or down, Huntington-Whiteley is always channeling her fashion know-how. Just a few days ahead of her midriff-baring red carpet moment, the model shared photos from an Alo Yoga shoot, where she donned another black crop top — this time, an athleisure one.

In the Jan. 16 Instagram post, Huntington-Whiteley wore a matching black workout set, pairing the Alo Airlift Line Up Bra with the Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Line Up Legging. In another shot, she paired a pair of black sweatpants with the brand’s Sweet Escape cropped, zip-up hoodie. To complete her monochromatic ‘fit and incorporate another sporty touch to her final look, she wore a pair of Alo Runner sneakers on her feet.

Huntington-Whiteley is proof that basics are anything but boring.