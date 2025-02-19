Dua Lipa Is Making The Case For Knitted Bras

Dua Lipa is going to choose fashion over function every time. From walking around pantsless to leaving the house in nipple pasties, Lipa will wear just about anything in the name of turning a look. One of the unspoken requirements of being a fearless style icon? You can’t be too concerned with the weather. That’s how you end up wearing a bra as a top in the middle of winter — frigid February temperatures be damned.

Dua’s Knit Bra

Dua Lipa has a habit of turning underwear into outwear. Remember when she perused a bookstore in just her undies, or the time she celebrated her bestie’s birthday in a layered bra look? At this point, her closet is probably filled with more undergarments than actual clothes, but Lipa doesn’t seem to mind. In fact, judging by her most recent Instagram post, the 29-year-old seems pretty content with her sartorial choices.

In the Feb. 14 carousel post, Lipa poses for a photo with an excited look on her face. She stands with her hands in her pockets and shrugs her shoulders up high while donning a teeny tiny knit bra. The brassiere boasts a black base, and features a contrasting cream stitching that carries across the top and bottom hems, the straps, and down the center.

While it doesn’t offer much in terms of coverage, the knit material sure looks cozy — that has to count for something, right?

While it’s unclear whether or not the bra was designed by Chanel, the photo was almost certainly taken on the set of Lipa’s recent campaign for the luxury brand. Not only are the double-C earrings an obvious giveaway, but the “Levitating” songstress also appears to be wearing the same embellished denim jeans she sported in the advertisement.

Plus, the tweed jacket she wore in the campaign can be seen hanging on a rack in the left-hand corner of the photo.

More Bra Moments

If 2024 was Lipa’s year of wearing underwear as pants, 2025 is all about wearing bras as tops. After all, she literally rang in the new year in a fuzzy bra and fur coat ensemble.

In the same Chanel ad, she also layered her stylish tweed jacket with a matching bra co-ord, which she sported while strutting through the streets of New York City.

The free-the-nipple movement had its moment, but there’s no denying bras are back for 2025.