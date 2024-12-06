Sabrina Carpenter's Miniskirt & Coat Were Cruella De Vil-Coded

Sabrina Carpenter is determined to keep her closet Short n’ Sweet, like the title of her Grammy-nominated album. When it comes to fashion, the singer is drawn to flirty ’fits like sheer babydoll dresses and denim short sets, all with hems as short as her five-foot frame, and even 20-degree weather won’t let her switch that aesthetic.

On Dec. 5, one day before the premiere of her Netflix holiday special A Nonsense Christmas, Carpenter stepped out in New York City in an outfit that managed to keep her warm while defying most winter wardrobe sensibilities. If revenge dressing was on her mind following her reported split from Barry Keoghan, this did the trick.

Sabrina’s Furry Mini

Carpenter strutted down New York streets in a vintage Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel ensemble that was both cozy and flirty. The star donned a cropped black-and-white printed fur coat with voluminous sleeves — not entirely unlike Cruella de Vil’s iconic jacket from 101 Dalmations — with a black cashmere minidress underneath.

But rather than go full villain mode, she added some youthful flair by pairing her jacket with a coordinating black-and-white swirled miniskirt, which kept her legs exposed. Now that’s how you do revenge dressing in the winter.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Rather than cozy up in some sensible footwear, Carpenter made the wild choice to wear open-toe black mules with a white fuzzy strap, keeping in line with the fur motif but leaving her feet freezing in the process.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Sabrina’s Holiday ’Fit

Carpenter was in New York for a special screening of A Nonsense Christmas. Her first holiday special includes some festive ’fits that perfectly blend into her flirty Short n’ Sweet motif. In a teaser for the Netflix special, she dressed as Mrs. Claus but made it spicy.

The star wore a red sequined bodysuit with a short hem and went pantsless with sheer black tights.

Instagram / Netflix

Her accessories paid homage to Santa, too. She wore patent black leather boots with shearling trim (à la Santa’s beard) and red fingerless cuffs with gold snap buttons and matching trim.