Sabrina Carpenter has perfected her retro bombshell persona, evoking icons such as Marilyn Monroe and Madonna on the red carpet and on stage. While it’s always impressive to watch what style references she digs up and pays homage to, it’s her off-duty style that allows her to experiment creatively. And that’s what fashion girls love to see.

Sabrina’s Preppy Look

Over the weekend, the “Manchild” songstress shared a photo dump on the grid, which included some snaps with friends, a Stevie Nicks Barbie doll, and more seemingly random inserts. Like a pro, she also included a slew of mirror selfies, which is the fashion girl MO for flaunting recent ’fits.

In one photo, Carpenter went the schoolgirl route in what appears to be a high-neck dress with a micro-mini hemline slitted on one side. Since the (practically pantless) hemline was utterly chilly, she threw on a few cold-weather essentials, including a gray, black, and cream plaid scarf that also evoked academia chic, and a light blue puffer for a pop of color.

The “Please Please Please” hitmaker finished off her attire with the quintessential preppy accessory: black-rimmed eyeglasses. Since she’s a style star, her pair happened to be designer. Peep Versace’s signature gold hardware on each side. (It tracks — Carpenter’s a Versace ambassador, having fronted the Italian label’s campaign in June.)

The pop star is a big fan of iterating the private school uniform, whether that’s pairing a pleated skirt with a crisp white button-up, or rocking a polo shirt with a frilly mini. Best believe, however, that she gives them the NSFW — or, rather, the NSFS (not safe for school) — treatment.

A Second No-Pants ’Fit

In the same curation of photos, she took another mirror pic, channeling the same “pantless” ethos. In it, she wore a vivid blue sweater that looked more akin to a long top than an actual dress. Marked by a chunky turtleneck and ribbed trims, the bright knitwear evoked ’90s-era high-school protagonists, especially since she paired it with nothing but sheer tights and a skinny shoulder bag that looks old-timey.

She paired it with the same sunny phone case and her perfectly curled blond hair.