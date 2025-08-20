Sabrina Carpenter Wore The Nakedest Coquettecore Dress I’ve Ever Seen

Sabrina Carpenter may have named her last album Short n’ Sweet, but it could’ve easily been called Sugar n’ Spice. After all, she’s the leading expert in fusing the two. Despite her lyrical double entendres and PG-13 adlibs onstage (her “Juno” positions come to mind), the “Espresso” hitmaker still manages to make it playful and tongue-in-cheek.

That said, her wardrobe is an extension of her mischievous disposition. Last year, itty-bitty pantsless bodysuits with cutesy heart cutouts were practically her concert uniform. Meanwhile, on her Short n’ Sweet Tour, she’d pair babydoll dresses (read: lingerie) with showgirl-style T-strap shoes, delicately balancing risqué and saccharine. Coquettecore sleaze is an art form, and she’s mastered it, alright. Even when she’s not performing in front of thousands, her aesthetic remains the same. Take her latest Instagram photo dump as proof.

Sabrina’s See-Through Crochet Mini

Carpenter’s latest photo dump, posted on Tuesday, Aug. 19, was a series of spicy looks, the most eye-catching being her coquettish take on Hollywood’s “naked dress.”

The “Manchild” songstress donned a net-style crochet dress with scallop trim details. She wore the micro-mini number with an asymmetrical twist, featuring one sleeve that haphazardly fell off her shoulder. Grandma-core? Check. See-through and underwear-flaunting? Double check. Even her intimates were also crocheted. It doesn’t get more coquettecore than that.

For an added cutesy touch, she paired the look with criss-cross mules that featured a twee white bow. As for her beauty look, she went with her signature curls and heavily blushed pink cheeks.

Her Undies-Only Look

In another photo, she sat on a staircase beside an adorable Golden Retriever puppy, the same one who’s been in the majority of her teasers for her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, out Aug. 29. While most people would probably home in on her furry friend first, and get all the “awws” and googly-eyes out of their system, they’d eventually zoom in on Carpenter’s outfit — or lack of one.

She stripped to nothing but undies: a halter bra and high-waist panties with a blue-and-white porcelain-style print. In true coquettecore form, it was beribboned with a dainty little bow.

Further proof that she’s an expert in cuteifying even the nakedest looks? Carpenter paired her undies with round-toe pumps in a dusty blue hue. That little toe detail — keeping it spherical instead of pointed — made the difference between it being cute versus sexy.

She needs to teach a masterclass in spicy coquettecore — I’ll be the first to enroll.