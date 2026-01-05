Sabrina Carpenter said “sayonara” and “adios” to 2025 — and per usual, she did it in style. It was a banner year for the “Goodbye” singer. She kicked it off by bringing home two Grammy awards for her album Short n’ Sweet and her hit single “Espresso.” Five months later, on Aug. 29, she released Man’s Best Friend, which racked up six more nominations when the shortlist for the 2026 Grammys was announced in November. Plus, Carpenter spent the better half of the year touring Short n’ Sweet. All the while, Carpenter has been sporting one glamorous ‘fit after another.

It doesn’t look like Carpenter has any plans to slow down in 2026. On a New Year’s getaway, the singer embraced all the glitz and glam ahead in two sheer and sparkly dresses.

Sabrina’s Groovy Gold Dress

Carpenter bid adieu to 2025 by embracing the biggest trend of the year: naked dressing. She celebrated the new year alongside a handful of celeb friends, including Emma Chamberlain, Owen Thiele, and Saturday Night Live’s Veronika Slowikowska.

In a Jan. 4 Instagram post, the pop star shared photos from the festivities and showed off her glittery NYE ‘fits. Carpenter went vintage for her first look, opting for a gold fringe minidress from Bob Mackie. The ‘90s-era turtleneck mini featured a intricate beading and a sheer panel that revealed her midriff. She completed the glittering outfit with a pair of metallic gold pumps.

1 / 3

This is far from the first time the “Manchild” singer has rocked an archival Bob Mackie ensemble. She frequently wears the designer, whether she’s sporting a ‘90s design (initially worn by Madonna in 1991) to the 2024 VMAs or a ‘70s ‘fit (originally sported by Cher) to a VMAs after-party in 2025.

Her Sheer Silver Slip

Barely-there metallic garments were a staple of Carpenter’s New Year’s style. For her second look, she chose a sheer slip dress from Mirror Palais, featuring delicate floral embroidery and large teardrop-shaped silver sequins lining the bust and hem. The singer’s lacy white undies were visible underneath the see-through garment, slightly obscured by the dress’ beaded appliqués.

She’s starting the year off in the most iridescent way possible.