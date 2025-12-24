2025 was one for the record books. It was the year of the TikTok ban, the first American Pope, Katy Perry’s 11-minute space adventure — and, of course, an unparalleled amount of “naked dressing” on the red carpet.

It all started at the Golden Globes in January, with Cynthia Erivo’s plunging peplum, Miley Cyrus’ cutout LBD, and Heidi Klum’s slitted ’fit taking center stage. But those ensembles were conservative compared to the ones that came after. From Hollywood premieres and awards shows to fashion weeks and exclusive galas, low backs got lower, slits creeped higher, undies got more visible, and necklines plunged to new depths.

One of the main characters of “naked dressing” this year was Jenna Ortega, who stunned in barely-there outfits on the Wednesday Season 2 press tour, no-pants papped nights out, and in daring looks throughout awards season.

Sydney Sweeney also came out in full “naked” force throughout 2025, choosing bold cut-outs at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, freeing the nip at another event five months later, and pulling a Marilyn Monroe on her press tour for The Housemaid in December.

When all is said and done, 2025 is without a doubt the nakedest year on record. Below, you’ll find 20 of the most standout scantily-clad celeb moments of the year.

1 Margot Robbie Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In September, the Barbie star stunned at the UK premiere of her movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in a sheer crystal gown. Sparkling at every angle, the look was completed with a bold and cheeky beaded G-string.

2 Zoë Kravitz Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Zoe Kravitz brought a little gift to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, stepping out in a long-sleeve LBD with a sheer back panel that offered a peek of booty cleavage. A bow on her back wrapped up the look.

3 Julia Fox Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Channeling her inner goddess, Julia Fox arrived at the Oscars after-party in a completely diaphanous skin-matching dress, complete with sewn-in hair inspired by Botticelli’s Birth of Venus.

4 Olivia Wilde MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images In a night full of low necklines and high slits, Wilde was one of the nakedest, freeing the nip in a free-spirited ruffled Chloé dress that put her white lace underwear on display.

5 Halle Berry Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In May, the Oscar winner ended her eight-year Met Gala hiatus with a bang, wearing floor-length plunging LaQuan Smith stunner that was worth the wait. Styled with a black tuxedo-style jacket, the dress featured beaded and sheer paneling to show skin from décolletage to toe.

6 Sydney Sweeney Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney, 2025’s reigning queen of “naked dressing,” took things up a notch when she freed the nipple in a gathered chainmail shirtdress while being honored at Variety’s Power of Women event in October.

7 Tyla Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Tyla left Chanel in the studio and brought Jean Paul Gaultier to the red carpet, donning a skin-bearing knit dress during March’s Billboard Women in Music event, where she took home the Impact Award.

8 Jenna Ortega Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Jenna Ortega was best dressed at September’s Emmys ceremony in a red-carpet look that was more necklace than top, paired with a black skirt and a thigh-high slit.

9 Dakota Johnson Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images This Materialist kicked off September’s New York Fashion Week in a high-necked, skin-bearing lace number featuring her black Fleur du Mal lingerie set.

10 Hailey Bieber Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber is no stranger to “naked dressing,” but the Men of the Year cover star went all out at GQ’s party in November, wearing a cleavage-baring Gucci dress with a plunging back, giving way to a studded Y2K whale tail.

11 Millie Bobby Brown Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown capped off a press tour full of “naked” looks with her boldest yet, channeling the Upside Down in a dark, webbed plunging gown at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere.

12 Chrissy Teigen Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Outshining basically everyone at the Grammys in February, the model’s gauzy tulle mermaid moment brought the drama.

13 Charli XCX Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There’s no need to guess: The Brat singer showed off her barely-there black underwear under a sheer Dilara Findikoglu dress and matching gauze veil.

14 Zara Larsson TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the MTV VMAs in September, the singer was brighter than a ~midnight sun~ in her beaded fringe and rhinestone number completed with rhinestone underwear and flower appliqués.

15 Sabrina Carpenter Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The “Espresso” songstress brought Old Hollywood to the VMAs in a high-necked, sheer lace gown and purple feather boa.

16 Kristen Stewart Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lace was the theme this year, and Stewart embraced it in a white frock with matching peeking black underwear at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in October.

17 Teyana Taylor Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Time100 Next gala in October, the One Battle After Another star stunned in a bold menswear-inspired jacket paired with what might be the tiniest mesh halter-neck dress ever seen.

18 Sienna Miller Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At December’s Fashion Awards, the actor used her flowing sheer white Givenchy dress as an opportunity to announce her second pregnancy.

19 Grace Van Patten Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In October, the Tell Me Lies star took on the ostrich feather trend in a nipply, barely-there look featuring a strappy black thong at the Academy Museum Gala.

20 Mikey Madison John Shearer/FilmMagic/Getty Images Months after her Oscars best actress win, Madison competed for sheerest dress of the night at the Academy Museum Gala. The custom Dior look featured floral lace, ruffled bottom, and billowing sleeves, with a satin bow adding the perfect coquette touch.

Here’s to more plunging necklines, freed nips, and risqué slit placements in 2026.