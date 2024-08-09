Sabrina Carpenter Wore Lingerie As A Dress — Complete With A Garter

Sabrina Carpenter is known for her small stature, but her list of accomplishments is anything but. Not only does she have two singles topping the Billboard Top 10 chart (“Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please”), but she’s also gearing up to take her upcoming sixth studio album, Short N’ Sweet, on tour at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden, TD Garden, and Crypto.com Arena.

On top of being the main pop girlie of the moment, she’s also working hard to cement her place as a style icon. In the last few months, she’s walked in runway shows, participated in numerous fashion campaigns, and released a brand new fragrance, all while staying true to her now-signature coquettish aesthetic.

As if heart-shaped cut-outs and provocative Canadian tuxedos weren’t convincing enough, Carpenter has once again proven that she can make anything look good — even when she’s wearing nothing but lingerie.

Sabrina’s Sultry Lingerie Look

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album may be titled Short N’ Sweet, but her latest look is all spice, no sugar. In the photo, which she shared on Instagram on Aug. 8, the pop star wears a light pink babydoll negligee that just barely clears her waist, and features black edge detailing across the top and bottom of the garment. At the center of the sultry number lays a black bow that’s almost as long as the negligee itself.

It’s not exactly customary to show up to a party in just your undergarments, but that didn’t stop Carpenter from also wearing a *checks notes* garter around her left thigh to complete the look.

Aside from a pair of black pumps and a gold anklet, she kept the rest of the outfit fairly minimal — that’s kind of the point of lingerie, after all. As for glam, she wore her long blonde locks pulled back and a red lip that cleverly nodded to the Short N’ Sweet album cover.

Though she didn’t specify where she wore the revealing look, fans believe it’s the same outfit she wore to Charli XCX’s 32nd birthday party on Aug. 3. “Thank god we got the full outfit pics from the party,” one follower commented.

Lingerie Queen

This isn’t the first time Carpenter has traded clothes for lingerie. In the “Please, Please, Please” music video, the 25-year-old donned a fiery red bustier and sheer thigh-high tights as she pleaded to boyfriend Barry Keoghan not to embarrass her.

And let’s not forget about the Roaring Twenties-inspired corset she wore during a performance of “Feather” on Saturday Night Live on May 18.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Add this babydoll dress to her long list of lingerie slays.