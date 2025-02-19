Sabrina Carpenter Wore A Bedazzled Sheer Dress To SNL50

Sabrina Carpenter usually keeps her attire “short n’ sweet,” just like her Grammy-winning album. From frilly babydoll dresses and shimmering bodysuits to lacy lingerie-inspired sets, her wardrobe is almost always as short as her five-foot frame, evoking’ 60s-era blonde bombshells in a modern way.

However, the singer sometimes emulates those icons with a more dramatic but classic closet staple: ballgowns. After all, what gives off Old Hollywood glamour more than wearing a show-stopping gown? Carpenter did just that for Saturday Night Live’s long-awaited 50th anniversary special on Feb. 16, walking the red carpet in a dazzling dress suited for such a landmark occasion.

Sabrina’s Bedazzled Gown

For the red carpet and her performance with Paul Simon that opened SNL50, Carpenter wore a bedazzled sheer ballgown from Versace, who has become one of her go-to designers. She even posed for the fashion house’s eyewear campaign in December.

The skin-colored, floor-length dress featured a draped off-the-shoulder neckline and an assortment of shiny embellishments from head to toe, including pearls, silver stones, and sequins. However, the gems slowly dissipated downward, revealing the gown’s sheer fabric.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Carpenter added just the right amount of bling to her bedazzled ensemble, wearing a pair of dainty diamond bobble earrings and a studded ring on her left hand. She completed her look with matching strappy platform heels from Christian Louboutin.

Sabrina’s Love Of Ballgowns

While Carpenter practically lives in lingerie, especially onstage, she loves a ballgown for the right moments. She recently wore two of them at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

First, she donned a silky powder blue gown with a feathery peplum and train. The dress also had a crystal neckline that doubled as body jewelry, creating a backless silhouette with a deep plunge.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After winning Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit “Espresso,” Carpenter changed into a floor-length metallic gold ballgown. The strapless neckline and textured glitter perfectly matched her two new trophies.

Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

It seems like not everything in her closet has to be short — or sweet.