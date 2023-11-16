In between opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour (NBD) and recording her new holiday album (it drops Nov. 17), Sabrina Carpenter was named Who What Wear’s winter cover star.

Revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 15, the singer modeled a plethora of sultry designer separates that left the internet buzzing — particularly, because of her glitzy bra.

Sabrina's Blinged-Out Bra

Carpenter wore six designer looks for the photoshoot, which featured a multitude of NSFW moments — from a free the nipple number to her micro mini skirt. But the look that stole the show was undoubtedly her itty-bitty Gucci bra.

Adorned with the label’s double-G logo and glimmering crystals, the chainlink design was more akin to a work of art than undergarment. Carpenter’s look featured even more Gucci staples, including a satin maxi skirt and a pair of opera-length leather gloves with unique metallic detailing on the fingertips.

Her signature bombshell blowout was nowhere to be found. Instead of the vintage-y waves and curtain bangs she usually sports, the “Read Your Mind” singer went a sultry route, channeling the trendy wet hair look.

She Also Freed The Nip

For another of her multiple covers, Carpenter traded in her Gucci lingerie for an equally alluring ensemble. This time, however, she went braless.

She wore a semi-sheer lacy column dress from the Italian label, styled with neon tights, (you guessed it!) also from Gucci. Her penchant for six-inch platforms made a comeback this time around, as she accessorized with a pair of black beauties from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Hollywood’s Favorite Bra

Kim Kardashian walked so that Sabrina Carpenter could run — in a $4k crystal bra. Last month, the SKIMS founder showcased the same sparkly creation in series of dimly-lit selfies, wearing that and little else.

$20 says Dua Lipa wears it next.