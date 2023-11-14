Sabrina Carpenter’s Pearly “Eras Tour” Nails Are A Coquette Dream

When it comes to modern pop stardom, no one is doing it quite like Sabrina Carpenter at the moment — so much so that Taylor Swift, who is currently still on her Eras Tour, took notice of the “Nonsense” artist and decided to take her on tour as an opener.

Carpenter released her debut single nearly a decade ago, but it was her most recent album, Emails I Can’t Send, that catapulted her into the mainstream. By now, fans of singer will likely know that heart-shaped details are very much a part of her iconography.

Sabrina’s Pearly Manicure

On Nov. 9, Carpenter and Swift resumed the Eras Tour, performing for three nights in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Carpenter looked angelic in an all-white ’fit, and her bedazzled platform heels sparkled as much as her dainty and detailed nail art design.

Celebrity nail pro Zola Ganzorigt, who is also behind some of Hailey Bieber and Christina Aguilera’s headline-making manicures, opted for a white set of short round nails with an on-trend chromatic finish.

Adding some heart-shaped details that are very Sabrina-coded, Ganzorigt created 3D hearts on her thumb and ring fingers with tiny white pearls.

The Queen Of Hearts

The “because i liked a boy” singer’s affinity for hearts goes well beyond her manicures.

Whether she’s performing at Swift’s Eras Tour or headlining her own concert, Carpenter’s stage wardrobe often features bedazzled hearts — like the sultry cut-out that she wore back in August.

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

All Things Coquette

In recent months, the coquette aesthetic took the internet by storm, and even showed its major influence in the ribbon-filled looks on New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2024 runways.

Associated with precious pearl details, girlish frills, and a whimsical pastel color palette that is reminiscent of Bridgerton, the trend is centered on a youthful innocence that is often connected with Lana Del Rey’s debut album, along with Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial 1955 novel, Lolita.

Carpenter, for one, is a mainstream artist who frequently aligns with the aesthetic, wrapping her buttercream blonde tresses with adorable ribbons on more than one occasion. Her pearl-covered chrome nails, however, cement her status as the current queen of coquette.