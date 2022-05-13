Ah, the 1990s. The decade that brought us Google, Tickle Me Elmo, Playstation, Spanx, and the beloved Tamagotchi. It was the height of the pager, cult classic films like Clueless and B.A.P.S. — back when MTV still played music videos. It was an era of culture and, though some of it was questionable at best (read: stirrup leggings), the fashion of the era brought some styles to remember.

Back then, our fashion inspiration came from whatever 11x16” poster came in the current issue of J14 magazine. Hip-hop dominated the charts, with artists like TLC, Wu-Tang Clan, Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, and Lil’ Kim cementing themselves into the mainstream. Hip-hop not only influenced music and trickled down into street style fashion, it trickled back up into mainstream and high fashion.

Hip-hop was (and still is) emblematic of the socio-economic struggle of Black and brown folks who documented their experiences of racism, sexism, and classism through music. The fashion and street style that followed served as a visual outlet for this creative experimentation. Many of the trending looks we see in 2022 are a direct result of the ‘90s streetwear and hip-hop brands that pioneered these styles.

With the current fashion zeitgeist being one of nostalgia, many of these brands are coming back into the lime light. Ahead, take a look at some of the ‘90s streetwear brands that impacted a generation — and deserve another starring role in your wardrobe.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Timberlands Permium 6" Waterproof Boots Timberland Size 5-11 $170 See on Timberland No, I’m not talking about the rapper (though that is where he gets his name). The work boots could take any ‘90s ‘fit straight from the 9-5 to the club, bringing both comfort and style.

2 FUBU FUBU Slogan Tee FUBU Available in size S-3XL $35 See on FUBU FUBU (for us, by us), gained immense popularity among rappers, even getting a subliminal nod from LL Cool J in a commercial for Gap in 1999.

3 Nike Nike Air Max 90 Nike Available in size 5-12 and 10 colorways $120 See on Nike The Nike Air Max, which dropped in 1990, became a go-to style for streetwear. With its new colorways that capture the playfulness of the decade, this style remains a staple.

4 Stüssy Washed Stock Bucket Hat Stüssy Two sizes $50 See on Stüssy Stüssy is officially cool again, but back in the day, the brand was a fixture in every music video.

5 Converse Run Star Hike Converse Size 5-14.5 $115 See on Converse Converse, which was a go-to ‘90s sneaker brand, blended two ‘90s classics with these babies: the platform shoe and the famous Chuck Taylor high-top.

7 Adidas Superstar Adidas Size 5-11 $95 See on Adidas Run-D.M.C. made this famed shoe brand a staple of streetwear with their song “My Adidas”, which was originally released in 1986. By the ‘90s, the brand was a go-to for hip-hop creators and fans alike.

8 Karl Kani Scorpio Crop Hoodie (Purple) Karl Kani Size XS-L $100 See on Karl Kani Karl Kani was a staple for the most stylish artists in the game, worn by hip-hop icons like Biggie, Tupac, and recently Coi Leray.

9 Levi’s 501® ‘90S Original Women's Jeans Levi's Size 23-34 $98 See on Levi's Like today, ‘90s Levi’s were a staple in fashion across all subcultures. This was the beginning of the mom jean we know and love, with a slouchy fit and a high-rise cut.

10 United Colors of Benetton Compact Bum Bag United Colors of Benetton One size, four colors See on United Colors of Benetton United Colors of Benetton was known for its inclusive and boundary-pushing advertisements at a time when fashion was playing by the rules of exclusivity.

11 Reebok Cardi B Woven Jacket Reebok Size 1X-4X $85 See on Reebok What’s more ‘90s than sportswear? Reebok has mastered this market with its modern athleisure collaborations, like their Cardi B collab.

12 Kangol Wild Trip 504 Kangol Size S-XL $60 See on Kangol Once LL Cool J wore a Kangol hat on his 1985 album Radio, it started a trend that lasted the next decade. His signature aesthetic included tracksuits with a matching Kangol hat, so that’s what the b-boys and b-girls emulated.

13 Guess High-Rise Mom Jeans Guess Sie 24-30 $108 See on Guess Every ‘90s it-girl had a pair of Guess jeans in her closet. Even 30 years later, the brand stays turning out sick styles.

15 Vans Old Skool Vans Size 5-18.5 $65 See on Vans While the iconic lyrics of The Pack saying “got my Vans on but they look like sneakers” wouldn’t hit the airways until 2006, the skateboard brand was synonymous with streetwear from the outset.

16 Clarks Wallabee Boot Purple Combi Clarks Size 5.5-10.5 $160 See on Clarks Wu-Tang clan, Drake, MF Doom, and countless other icons swear by Clarks Wallabees. While the shoes themselves aren’t outlandishly stylish compared to their sneaker counterparts, they have been forever labeled a streetwear classic. Multiple songs have mentioned their impact, including Vybz Kartel’s “Clarks”.

17 Walker Wear Future Been Female Crewneck Walker Wear Size S-2X $88 See on Walker Wear April Walker, founder of Walker Wear, launched her brand in 1991 and worked with some of the top names in R&B and hip-hop, such as Biggie, Aaliyah, Tupac, Run-DMC, Naughty By Nature, and Snoop Dogg.