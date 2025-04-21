Much like everything else in fashion, shoe trends are cyclical. Among those about to boomerang back into style ubiquity, especially this summer, are peep-toe options, wooden clogs, and lace-up styles. No shoe is as enduring, however, as “cheugy” UGGs.

The comfy, snug, sheepskin-lined footwear was everyone’s favorite in 2007, typically worn with low-rise skinny jeans and cropped polo shirts. (It was a time.) In recent years, thanks to the Y2K renaissance, the UGG boot has enjoyed a supermodel-approved comeback, as seen on the stompers of the style set. Bella Hadid wore hers with briefs in a strolled-out-of-bed look, Kendall Jenner paired hers with athleisure, while both Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez rocked theirs with casual jeans. This weekend, however, the cozy shoe was upgraded from casual to chic, courtesy of Sarah Jessica Parker and Elsa Hosk.

SJP’s Carrie-Coded Number

Over the weekend, the two fashion icons joined forces in Paris to shoot a campaign for the Australian shoe brand. Strutting near the Arc de Triomphe, Parker looked particularly Carrie-esque. She wore a gray tank top with floral embroidery, which she elegantly tucked into a circular skirt, also bearing a floral pattern. SATC fans know Carrie can’t resist a voluminous skirt, especially in a floral print, and this look could’ve easily been plucked out of the show’s costume department.

She completed the look with a gray trench coat and, the pièce de résistance, brown, sheepskin-framed UGG slippers.

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Elsa’s Preppy Mini

Hosk, meanwhile, went the academia chic route. She layered not one, not two, but three collared pieces, including a khaki trench coat atop her olive green jacket, worn over a periwinkle button-down. As for her bottoms, she layered up in a gray mini over a longer light blue one.

She, too, wore UGG shoes, albeit a different pair from Parker’s. Her choice was the more classic mini boot with a chunky platform heel.

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

A Powerhouse Duo

It’s unclear when the campaign will go live (or what other layouts they’ll be filming, if any). But if you needed a sign to dust off your comfiest UGG pairs, you’ve just gotten two. And per this stylish tandem, relive your best middle/high school life by wearing UGG shoes with your chicest, most elegant going-out clothes.

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Name a more iconic duo (in more comfortable shoes).