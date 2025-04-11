Sarah Jessica Parker's See-Through Dress Is So Not Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker never takes a day off from looking fabulous — even when she’s enjoying a night at the theater.

On April 10, the Sex and the City star attended the opening night of Smash on Broadway alongside her daughters, Tabitha and Marion, and husband Matthew Broderick. Though she attended the event as a spectator, the eternal style icon couldn’t help but dominate the red carpet in a chic lace gown.

SJP’s See-Through Lace Dress

With award season wrapping up last month and a lack of Fashion Week events on the horizon, celebs have been searching for a new space to strut their stuff — and their style. Enter: Broadway.

Recently, A-listers like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez, and Cindy Crawford have transformed the Great White Way into their own personal catwalks. As an NYC legend synonymous with fashion and culture, it was only a matter of time before Sarah Jessica Parker jumped on the craze, too.

While attending the debut performance of Smash on Broadway, SJP sported a solid black longline coat that carried all the way down to her ankles. Hidden underneath the jacket, the 60-year-old wore a see-through dress that was in drastic contract to her most iconic character’s signature style.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Featuring a scalloped neckline, Parker’s little black dress boasted a floral lace detail that was so sheer you could see straight through the material to SJP’s solid black bra.

Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images

Most of the gown was obscured by her coat, only providing a little peek at Parker’s daring dress.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Of course, Carrie Bradshaw has worn her fair share of revealing looks, both during the original run of Sex and the City and on the show’s revival series, And Just Like That... But it was this outfit’s absence of bold colors and statement headpieces mixed with Parker’s black nail polish that seemed particularly out of character for Bradshaw.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

That said, she didn’t ditch her Bradshaw-esque style completely. To complete the look, Parker accessorized with a bejeweled baguette handbag and a pair of pointed-toe black stilettos.

John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images

Even when she’s not dressing like her beloved SATC character, Parker always has Carrie Bradshaw stitched into her style.