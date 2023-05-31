On TikTok, the girlies are taking to the shorelines to hunt for sea glass, the beautifully smooth remnants of old glass bottles that can be found on the beach. It’s such a treat to find a piece — and it instantly makes any vacation a 10/10 — so imagine how fun it would be to have sea glass-inspired nails.
With over 1.1 billion views on TikTok, sea glass manicures are the next summery nail trend you need to know about. Mermaidcore is having a moment, after all, thanks to the release of The Little Mermaid. Just look at the rise of mermaid nail art, the siren makeup trend, and the mermaid decor aesthetic — clearly folks are on a mission to surround themselves with all things sea-themed. While mermaid manis are more about pearl accents and seashell-style art, sea glass nails are a much subtler way to lean into the oceanic trend, so you can take just a hint of the beach wherever you go.
If you’ve seen sea glass online or IRL, then you know it’s found in an array of gorgeous sky blues, seafoam greens, milky whites, and even seashell pinks. What sets it apart from regular glass is the frosted effect, thanks to the way it's been tumbled in the salt and sand. To recreate the look on your fingertips, all you have to do is apply a matte top coat so your nails look like they’re straight from the sea.
Keep scrolling for 11 sea glass nail art ideas that are perfect for your summertime manis.