Black nail polish is a solid go-to for statement nails, but there are plenty of ways to soften the super-saturated color a little — and one way to do it is with an ombré design. “If you want a look that’s more creative and less harsh than a solid black, opt for ombré black nails,” says celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein.

Unlike all the other colors, black doesn’t have tons of different shades, Gerstein points out. What that means, though, is that your black ombré manicure will likely incorporate grays or lots of other colors and textures into the blend. Translation? You’ve got plenty of room for creativity.

While it’s true that the bold, blended look is a top choice for Halloween nails, there’s no need to wait for October each year to bring out the design. Gerstein says nail art is always about your personal style rather than a special occasion. And seeing as though there are so many different ways to wear black ombré nail art, it always works as a modern mani idea. “You can do [ombré] vertically, horizontally, the Skittle nail, a jelly look, or a simple mood polish that does it for you,” Gerstein explains. Want examples of all the looks she mentions? Keep scrolling for 21 ways to tailor the glamorously goth manicure look to your style preference.

1 Black & Clear Adding white to black will you give you grays, and if that’s not the look you’re going for, try blending it out into a clear top coat instead. This will give you that faded finish without totally changing the color.

2 Magnetic Polish Another way to get the cool color-shifting effect is with magnetic polish or cat eye gel polish that creates depth in the nail to give it an ombré look like the black and purple mani here. It takes a little practice or a trip to the salon, but worth it IMO.

3 Velvet Nails Here’s a slightly subtler version of color-shifting nail polish, but you still get the overall ombré effect and velvety nail look. From some angles, the color looks black, but as you move your hand, the color transforms to blue or purple.

4 Color-Shifting Polish Gerstein says the easiest way to DIY the look is to go with a dual-tone, color-shifting polish (like LeChat’s Dare to Wear Metallux Hypnotic) that creates an ombré effect on its own. “How it paints on gives you a flawless application because of the way the particles are suspended in the formula,” Gerstein explains. “It goes on like lacquer versus chunky glitters, so it dries really well.”

5 Rainbow Ombré Using black nail polish doesn’t mean your mani has to be moody: This multicolored design is proof black ombré nails can be fun and bright, too.

6 Midnight Ombré This dreamy ombré fades from purple to blue to black — aka all the shades of dusk. Add a twinkling star or two to really set the scene (and also hide any imperfections with your blending).

7 Skittle Nails Instead of blending the colors on each nail, create an ombré effect across the nails as a whole for a unique take on the trend that Gerstein calls “Skittle nails.” Start with your darkest bnlack on one finger, and use a shade of gray that continually lightens from finger to finger to create a gorgeous gradient.

8 Glitter Gradient Looking for a beginner-friendly technique to try? Glitter is very forgiving and always looks good. Find a sheer glitter polish and gradually build up the layers on a black nail base as you move closer to your cuticle for an easy fade.

9 Black & Burgundy The closer your second shade is to black, the subtler the transition will be. These look like simple, solid black nails at first glance but on closer inspection, you can see the slight transition to burgundy red nail polish, which makes for a sultry color duo.

10 Chrome Ombré Add metallic accents to chrome ombré nails to add another cool element to the design. Gold streaks like these are not required but serve as an eye-catching pop.

11 Black & Silver Ombré Make your nails look like the night sky with a base of black-to-beige ombré and a layer of silver glitter blended on top — even better if you give the glitter a gradient effect, too.

12 Snakeskin This stiletto nail shape with a gold, black, and white ombré base and snake print motif on top is an animal print done right. With a longer nail that has plenty of room for blending, you can really let the ombré shine.

13 Checkerboard Combine two nail art trends into one by sporting ombré black on some nails and black-and-neutral checkerboard print on the others for a power clashing moment.

14 Black With Stars Instead of using a glitter top coat, grab a glittery black nail polish that has everything mixed together for a more consistent blend. Play up the starry sky feel with a few white twinkle stars on top.

15 Red & Black Bright red to black ombré is a classic holiday nail choice because it works for so many different occasions, like Halloween and Valentine’s Day. But if you’re craving a vampy design, it works as a vibrant mani look any day of the year.

16 Black & Pink Pair black nail polish with a light pink for a color combo that serves the just-right amount of edge and softness.

17 Black & Purple As this IG user writes, black and purple ombré nails serve Disney villain vibes. Rock the mani design on sharp stiletto tips to take that effect to the next level.

18 Chrome Sky Another way to channel the night sky is by combining black, gold, and super light silver — all in shiny chrome — for your ombré. Top it off with glitter and stars for the ultimate celestial effect.

19 Foil Accents When you add gold foil to a base of glittery black and sheer ombré nails, you wind up with a manicure that’s brilliantly gleaming.

20 Smoky This intricate design uses the ombré effect to create a smoky effect, complete with swirled puffs that fade — it’s so realistic that it looks like the nail beds actually captured smoke.