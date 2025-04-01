Show of hands: Who else loves lounging in thick hotel bathrobes? Apparently, fashion’s finest stars do, too — and you better believe they won’t be waiting for a lavish vacation to don the cozy look.

In recent months, the likes of Gigi Hadid, Angelina Jolie, and Rihanna have been spotted at big-ticket events, launches, and other outings wearing coats and dresses that could easily double as bathrobes. Though their choices weren’t crafted in terry cloth, per se, they closely resembled the comfortable, water-wicking material.

Proving that the style is here to stay, the fuzzy topper just bagged another disciple late last week, and she’s none other than Selena Gomez.

Selena’s Butter Yellow Bathrobe Coat

The Rare Beauty founder has kept to strict dress code as of late under the styling direction of Erin Walsh. Her go-tos have become little black dresses, pantsuits, and other timeless designs in sophisticated neutrals. Last week, however, she veered from her understated style DNA and went the loud, colorful route.

While out in New York, the Only Murders in the Building star rocked a casual base ’fit, which included a white mock neck top and semi-flared denims. It was her choice of coat that sent the look into statement-making territory. She wore a long shearling coat from Burberry in a delicious butter yellow. The fuzzy topper already looked like a bathrobe to begin with and Gomez’s haphazard tying of its accompanying belt didn’t help. Did she just step out of her hotel? A shower? Who cares. It was chic.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

To keep her ensemble streamlined, she completed the look with gold hoop earrings and pointed shoes in a similar yellow hue.

If It Looks Familiar...

Fashion fans likely already clocked that a similar yellow style has been worn before, albeit styled differently. Back in September, Rihanna mounted a party for Fenty Hair, her latest beauty venture. To no one’s surprise, she stole the show when she traipsed into the event in a yellow bathrobe-looking, off-the-shoulder dress. The piece was custom-made by Jacquemus and was actually made with recycled feathers (hence the fluff).

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Since then, other celebs have embraced the fresh-from-the-shower style including Hadid, who rocked a piece from her own cashmere label, Guest in Residence.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

It’s a full-blown trend at this point.