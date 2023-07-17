When it comes to Selena Gomez’s nails, she tends to be in two completely different moods: Keeping it all things classic and cute with elegant looks like her recent “American manicure” moment (which, ICYWW, is a softer version of the beloved French nails). And on the other end of the manicure spectrum, Gomez is a clear lover of bold, full-on color — with past manis including sunshine yellow tips, playful rainbow Skittle nails, pastel yellow nails, baby pink coffin tips, and more.

As for her latest nail color? Well, the artist and entrepreneur has clearly been influenced by the highly-anticipated summertime film that hits theaters this weekend (Barbie starring Margot Robbie, of course), taking to her Instagram stories to share some vivid, bubblegum pink nails in her most beloved coffin shape.

As for the artist behind the vibrant new look on the Rare Beauty founder, Gomez tapped her go-to manicurist, Tom Bachik, who also famously lacquers the tips of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, and the Barbie girl herself, Margot Robbie, on the regular. Spilling details on the exact pink hue used, he notes that the color Sweet Cheeks by Aprés Nail is to thank.

Ahead of the upcoming Barbie movie, shades of pink being worn by A-listers has quickly become a summertime standard. Case in point? When it comes to fresh manis, Robbie, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Nicki Minaj, and countless others have been a fan of the polish shade. What’s more, Kim Kardashian has been spotted in very Barbiecore bikinis this summer, while Florence Pugh arrived in Paris with a pink-tipped grown-out buzz cut (which she later switched to a fiery orange shade in time for the UK Oppenheimer premiere).