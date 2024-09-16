Just a few days after this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, it’s time for television’s most-loved stars to celebrate their recent projects at the 76th annual Emmy Awards. And this year, major A-list actors like Selena Gomez of Only Murders in the Building and Ayo Edebiri of The Bear walked the glamorous red carpet.

It goes without saying that elegant gowns, swoon-worthy hairdos, and mood board-worthy makeup looks often take centerstage at Hollywood events. Though celebrities and beauty lovers alike know that a gorgeous set of nails can take any ensemble to stunning new heights (or remain timeless subtle and oh so demure).

When it comes to easy go-tos that are always in, the girlies often turn to crisp French tips, skin tone-matching neutrals, and shades of sheer pink polish. And while those hues are to be expected, quite a few more dark and sultry colors are trending RN — like glossy black, caramel brown, and cherry mocha — and they all give major fall vibes.

Heading to the salon and want to rock a celeb-approved manicure moment? Here are the best nail looks of the evening you’ll want to copy immediately.

Selena Gomez’s Apricot Polish @tombachik Matching her nail polish nearly exactly to her warm-toned beige lips, Selena Gomez wore an apricot-hued manicure to the Emmys. Celeb-loved manicurist Tom Bachik used the Kokoist Polish in Apricot Satin, before using a magnet on her nails to create a dimensional look.

Quinta Brunson’s Bedazzled Tips @customtnails1 Although Quinta Brunson’s fingers and wrists were adorned in gorgeous diamond-encrusted jewels, she rocked bedazzled stiletto-shaped nails that looked just as expensive. Manicurist Temeka Jackson was behind the look and made the custom press-on nails using all Aprés Nail everything.

Jennifer Aniston’s Crisp French Tips @kimkimnails Jennifer Aniston is known for her simplistic approach to glamour — and her crisp French mani is an example of just that. Manicurist Kim Truong created the sheer pink base with the color For Once and the white tip with Cloud Nine, both from Aprés Nail.

Mindy Kaling’s Minimal Sheer Pink Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mindy Kaling kept her Emmys manicure effortless and minimal with a few coats of sheer pink polish all over her almond-shaped nails.

Kristen Wiig’s Clear Shimmer Set @nailzbyvee Kristen Wiig’s Emmys manicure was inspired by Cinderella’s glass slipper, and nail guru Vanessa Sanchez McCullough used the polish color Forgotten Film by Aprés Nail before adding a fine layer of glitter to achieve the stunningly chic result.

Ayo Edebiri’s Gunmetal Chrome @eriishizu Keeping her nails sultry and on-trend, Ayo Edebiri opted for a gunmetal chrome mani that beautifully caught the light. Eri Ishizu used the OPI GelColor in Black Onyx as a base, before adding both gold and silver shimmer polish shades on top of the look for the perfect chromatic moment.