Selena Gomez’s most iconic roles today may be Only Murders in the Buildings’ Mabel Mora or Wizards of Waverly Place’s Alex Russo, but OG fans know she also had her time as an actual Disney princess. Her earlier TV movies like Another Cinderella Story and Princess Protection Program gave Gomez the royal treatment, and although she’s evolved past those days in terms of her fashion now, she still has a special place for princess gowns.

Selena’s Princess-Coded Dress

After paying homage to her Wizards of Waverly Place past in the music video for her new single, “Younger and Hotter Than Me,” it’s clear that Gomez has nostalgia on the brain in this era.

On March 24, the pop star shared a photo on Instagram to promote the new bonus track on her collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, which was produced by her fiancé, Benny Blanco. In the photo, Blanco lays in a slanted position on the floor as Gomez sits on top of him. Gomez covers his mouth with her hand as she smiles big for the camera and dons a regal purple gown that gives major prom — or princess — vibes.

The photo serves as the cover art for the couple’s new song, “Talk.”

The lilac number featured a strapless bodice with a plunging U-shaped neckline that left Gomez’s cleavage on full display, which she accentuated with a gold chainlink necklace adorned with a romantic “B” charm.

Her Dress Featured A Cheugy Detail

If Gomez’s princess-inspired dress doesn’t immediately make you nostalgic for 2009, the outdated silhouette certainly will.

Unlike the elegant ball gowns and sophisticated cocktail attire she sported throughout the 2025 awards season, Gomez opted for a playful, voluminous bubble dress with a cheugy high-low cut that was practically inescapable circa the early 2010s.

While this type of poofy ensemble with an asymmetrical hemline is synonymous with a decade gone by, the style has been on the rise recently. In fact, the bubble hem ended up being one of the biggest style trends of 2024 after getting the co-sign at multiple runway shows, while the high-low trend was recently embraced by Kylie Jenner.

In a very Disney Channel-esque move, Gomez contrasted the feminine dress with black sheer tights and black leather booties. You can take the girl out of Disney, but you can’t take the Disney out of the girl.