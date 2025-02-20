Valentine’s Day may be over but that’s not keeping Selena Gomez from still channeling the love holiday’s color palette. Like, at all. After attending the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards in London last weekend, the Emilia Pérez star stayed in the city to surprise select fans with a private performance of her new song “Call Me When You Break Up” (featuring Gracie Abrams) on Feb. 18. Matching the track’s fearless title, she wore striking head-to-toe red.

Selena’s Red-Hot ’Fit

Regardless of what creative endeavor Gomez is promoting (acting, singing, or beauty industry domination), she always serves looks. A fan of the tuxedo dress, she donned a retro iteration of the corporate-inspired number.

Instead of one with exposed buttons like a typical double-breasted jacket, her cherry Roland Mouret number was button-free. Instead, with a lapel down the center, it evoked ’80s-era suiting. It also featured saucy details including a plunging scoop neckline and an itty-bitty hem.

For added retro glamour, she completed her look with a fuzzy, oversized coat from Milkwhite. With its exaggerated collar, the faux fur topper added a hint of Old Hollywood energy. She leaned further into the ’80s-inspired aesthetic with chunky gold earrings, rings, and pointed-toe pumps in the same fiery hue.

Her Lipstick Matched

Lest fans forget she’s also a beauty girl, Gomez rocked her own Rare Beauty wares to the event — particularly a vibrant red lip. Her makeup artist Hung Vanngo used the line’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick in the shade “Devoted” to match her lips to her look, and kept everything else low-key.

Her nails were a vampy blood red — a coordinated slay.

Her New Track

“Call Me When You Break Up” launches at 4 p.m. PST on Feb. 20. It’s the second single off I Said I Love You First, the album Gomez made with her fiancé Benny Blanco. Their first collab, the ballad “Scared of Loving You,” dropped on Feb. 13.