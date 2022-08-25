Whilst the summer is coming to an end soon, one throwback jewelry trend appears to be sticking with us into the fall is shell necklaces.

Originally worn by surfer dudes as early as the ‘70s, shell necklaces went on to become a huge fad in the ‘90s and early aughts, cementing their place in fashion history. For millennials, the beachy accessory will forever be associated with iconic Y2K films like Blue Crush and Holiday in the Sun, plus reality-adjacent tv shows like Laguna Beach and The O.C. Then worn with a popped-collar Hollister polo, styles have been treated to a much-needed upgrade for 2022.

Shell necklaces have also had some major moments on the runway — like when Miuccia Prada styled luxury versions with cozy sweaters and super chic office garb at the brand’s fall 2017 shows. Kim Jones also incorporated shell-adorned neck pieces into his spring 2018 men’s line for Louis Vuitton. These collections served as a testament, proving that you can combine clashing pieces from different seasons to create a playful, head-turning look any time of the year.

After fading into the ether for a bit, variations are all over my socials, my mutuals, and beyond. Since aesthetics like the VSCO girl and coconut girl have garnered popularity on TikTok, shell necklaces have been popping up everywhere. Gigi Hadid, for example, has taken to wearing some gorgeous handmade-in-Paris styles from The Shell Dealer.

Not all one and the same, there are options that feature chunky pearls or smooth cowrie shells as well as the puka shells of yore. Shop those and more ahead.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Kai Beaded Shell Charm Necklace Urban Outfitters $17 $5 See on Urban Outfitters Designed with shells and bright beads, this cute necklace comes in trendy light green, pink, and classic cream.

2 Betsey Johnson Sea Shell Pendant Necklace Amazon $44 See on Amazon This one features a single classic scallop shell pendant accented with pearls and gemstones.

3 Mabel Choker in Blue Satin Wolf Circus $98 See on Wolf Circut The pearl trend, elevated.

4 Lafalaise Dion Wisdom Necklace & Belt Afrikrea $70 See on Afrikrea You might remember this designer’s work from Beyoncé‘s Black Is King (IYKYK). This stunning necklace contains cowries and pearls, doubling as a body chain.

5 Over The Rainbow Pearl Necklace Notte Jewelery $138 See on Notte Jewelery Keep the vibes low-key — give this minimalist nautilus shell necklace from Alex and Ani a try.

7 Cenapog Cowrie Shell Choker Amazon $10 See on Amazon There’s just no going wrong with a simple cowrie shell choker. It’s giving earthy b*tch vibes.

8 Ettika Clam Shell Pendant Necklace Revolve $40 See on Revolve If you’re obsessed with gold jewelry, add this sparkly seashell pendant to your jewelry rotation.

9 AsaArtshop Gold Seashell Drop Pendant Etsy $20 See on Etsy There’s a 98% chance you’ll feel like a full-fledged mermaid when wearing this creamy gold-tinged seashell pendant.

11 Knotty Beaded Shell Necklace Nordstrom $89 See on Nordstrom Adorned with glistening pearls and gold shells, this necklace will elevate just about any look.

12 Dannijo Delta Charm Necklace Anthropologie $238 See on Anthropologie For a fancier occasion, I recommend reaching for this Dannijo statement-maker.

13 Fablinks Puka Shell Necklace Amazon $11 See on Amazon Channel your inner surf bro via this classic all-white puka shell necklace. An included extender allows you to wear it as a choker or a little longer.

14 Mila Choker Maya Mar $48 See on Maya Mar Kitchy beadwork gives this ‘00s trend a modern-cool feel.