Trend Report
15 Chic Shell Necklaces To Shop For That 2000s Cool-Girl Vibe
This throwback jewelry trend is making a major comeback.
Whilst the summer is coming to an end soon, one throwback jewelry trend appears to be sticking with us into the fall is shell necklaces.
Originally worn by surfer dudes as early as the ‘70s, shell necklaces went on to become a huge fad in the ‘90s and early aughts, cementing their place in fashion history. For millennials, the beachy accessory will forever be associated with iconic Y2K films like Blue Crush and Holiday in the Sun, plus reality-adjacent tv shows like Laguna Beach and The O.C. Then worn with a popped-collar Hollister polo, styles have been treated to a much-needed upgrade for 2022.
Shell necklaces have also had some major moments on the runway — like when Miuccia Prada styled luxury versions with cozy sweaters and super chic office garb at the brand’s fall 2017 shows. Kim Jones also incorporated shell-adorned neck pieces into his spring 2018 men’s line for Louis Vuitton. These collections served as a testament, proving that you can combine clashing pieces from different seasons to create a playful, head-turning look any time of the year.
After fading into the ether for a bit, variations are all over my socials, my mutuals, and beyond. Since aesthetics like the VSCO girl and coconut girl have garnered popularity on TikTok, shell necklaces have been popping up everywhere. Gigi Hadid, for example, has taken to wearing some gorgeous handmade-in-Paris styles from The Shell Dealer.
Not all one and the same, there are options that feature chunky pearls or smooth cowrie shells as well as the puka shells of yore. Shop those and more ahead.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.