Shoppers Are Obsessed With These 20 Weird But Genius Bras On Amazon

If you choose to wear a bra, having the right one for the job can make or break your entire day. Whether you work from home and want to feel comfortable in a lounge bralette, are on the go and need extra support from a sports bra, or if those strappy going-out tops demand a convertible bra, I’m here to tell you that you can pick up all the wünder-bras you’ll need on Amazon (and at amazing prices).

There’s truly a bra for everyone, and I found 23 that look great and feel great — at least, according to thousands of five-star reviewers who tried each one out for themselves. From bras with clear back straps that were originally designed for dancers to sports bras with pockets and posture-improving designs, Amazon has tons of weird but genius bras that solve common wardrobe woes.

For the bras you have that you already love, there are plenty of fashion hacks to make them much more versatile. You can convert your existing bras’ straps to match tops with tricky necklines, as well as pick up extenders to accommodate a fluctuating size range. Amazon has specialty bra accessories that provide the quick fixes you need without having to purchase a bunch of new styles. Scope out the handpicked pieces below.

1 This Seamless Bra With A Clear Back Capezio Seamless Clear Back Bra With Transition Straps Amazon $29 See On Amazon For a barely-there finish, a seamless bra is your best bet. This bra from Capezio (one of the best brands for dancers) promises to be as close to invisible as it gets, with a clear strap across the back. It’s also a great option for comfort and movement with double-layered fabric that gives you the support you need without feeling constrained. Whether it was for competitive gymnastics or a daring dress, shoppers were thrilled with the hack. “Personally I'm not a dancer, but I have a VERY deep back dress that I wore to a wedding, and this worked perfectly,” one fan praised. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

2 A Backless Adhesive Bra That Actually Stays Put Niidor Strapless Backless Adhesive Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Tricky necklines demand a good adhesive bra, and this one does the job flawlessly if those 10,000 ratings are to be believed. Not only is this the bra to wear under strapless and backless tops, but this specific one also has a push-up component to it, giving you a little extra cleavage without too much stiff padding. One five-star reviewer wrote that theirs “stayed in place all night long with zero ‘wardrobe malfunctions!’” Available sizes: A — F

Available colors: 6

3 This Sports Bra With A Built-In Storage Pocket QUEENIEKE Sports Bra With Back Pocket Amazon $20 See On Amazon Joggers, gym-goers, and outdoor enthusiasts know the value of a good sports bra, and this one does provides active stabilization along with a strategically-placed phone pocket to keep your hands free while exercising. It comes in tons of great colors and patterns, too, so it’ll be easy to find one (or a few) that suit your style. “I was looking for a way to carry my phone while running without it going in a belt,” one shopper explained. “This bra was perfect! My phone slid in easily and I love that there is a flap that goes over the phone once it’s in the pocket.” Then they put it to the ultimate test: “I wore it for 2 marathons and i didn’t feel it bounce once.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

4 These Ultra-Comfy Cotton Bras With A Hidden Double Layer Hanes X-Temp ComfortFlex Fit Pullover Bra (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Cotton bras like these are great for lounging or low-impact activities, so it’s probably a good idea to keep a few in your drawers. With their wide size range, these Hanes cotton bras in particular are a crowd favorite. The cooling cotton feels heavenly, and it’s woven with four-way stretch that can move with you through the day. With a double layer of fabric you’ll feel supported but not suffocated, and the elastic band slips overhead with ease. “They are definitely supportive enough for a sport bra and comfortable. It’s not like other sport bras where they are so tight you can’t wait to take it off, but it’s also not flimsy or too stretchy. It looks cute too,” one reviewer wrote. For that, they have 13,000 enthusiastic ratings. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

5 A Bra That Helps Improve Your Posture Playtex 18 Hour Front Close Wirefree Back Support Full Coverage Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s a lot more to this Playtex bra than meets the eye. It gently supports your back and encourages you to stand taller, helping to polish your posture over time. It also has thick, cushiony straps for added comfort, a front closure that’s easier to put on or remove, and boasts ample support in its wireless build. It comes in four different neutral hues, too, so it’s ideal for everyday wear. “I have been wearing this bra for two days now, and it has helped my back and neck, you can feel the gentle support,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: 36B — 46DD

Available colors: 4

6 A Convertible Lace Bralette That Looks Like Lingerie Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Convertible Wireless Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon Lace bralettes like this one from Maidenform are not only comfy, but also far more aesthetic than your average cozy undergarment. This one converts into both a racerback and halter top style, giving you the option to wear it with a lot more in your closet. It’s wire-free with supportive cups, and comes in tons of chic colors and patterns. Pair it with any low-cut tops in your closet for a subtle accent. One reviewer gave this bralette five stars, writing it was “Beautiful and oh so comfortable,” calling it “my go to.” Available sizes: 34A — 40D

Available colors: 20

7 This Underwire Bra With A Laser-Cut Seamless Band Warner's No Side Effects Full Coverage Underwire Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Another highly-rated full-coverage bra, this T-shirt bra from Warner’s has a unique design that is ideal for everyday wear: It features a wide, seamless bra band that looks totally smooth under clothes. There’s a supportive underwire along with the traditional hook-and-eye closure, plus adjustable straps. It has over 10,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, one of whom went so far as to write that “I feel like I could fight a bear in this thing,” explaining that “The fit is perfect, the shape and design are amazing, it looks great under a t-shirt. The support under the arms is delightful...This thing is amazing. I need like 42 more of these.” Available sizes: 34B — 42C

Available colors: 23

8 These Zip-Front Sports Bras You Won’t Have To Fight Your Way Out Of WANAYOU Zip Front Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon While sports bras are fantastic for workouts and hectic on-the-go days, they can be a pain to peel off (especially when you’re sweaty). These three sports bras feature a special front zippered closure, so putting on your bra and taking it off is easier than ever. The medium-impact bras come with removable cups, and fabric tabs protect your skin from the zipper. With more than 30,000 ratings they have 4.2 stars, and shoppers noted they were comfortable enough to wear after surgery. “These SAVED ME. I bought like 10 of them. They are absolutely PERFECT. They support me in all the right places without squeezing the life out of me. They aren't itchy and scratchy. I highly recommend them,” a fan wrote. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

9 A Lace Racerback Bra With Dedicated “Smart Zones” Maidenform Pure Genius T-Back Bra With Lace Amazon $27 See On Amazon High-tech design hides behind the delicate lace of Maidenform’s Pure Genius racerback bra. The brand engineered specialty cups that provide the perfect degree of support from multiple angles, then added a front closure so it would be easy to slip on. The delicate racerback straps are fully adjustable and won’t ever slip off your shoulders, plus they’ll disappear under shoulder-baring tops. With a longline lace band, it’s an excellent everyday bra with a sexier twist. “So comfortable that I purchased three more,” one fan gushed, confirming that “you don't have to worry about your straps falling off your shoulders,” adding, “I work warehouse and do a lot of lifting...everything stays in place.” Available sizes: 34B — 40DD

Available colors: 3

10 This Seamless Cushioned Sports Bra With 8,000 Rave Reviews Glamorise MagicLift Plus Size Sports Bra Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re on the market for a plus-sized sports bra that’s both supportive and comfortable, you needn’t look much further than the Glamorise MagicLift bra. With a cushioned base, moisture-wicking fabric, and wide adjustable band, this bra is a game-changer for anyone needing the perfect crossover option both for workouts and days you’re constantly on the move. Tons of five-star reviewers raved about the great lift this bra provides. “I got this bra to wear jogging but it is so well-fitting, well-made and comfortable that I wear it every day,” one wrote. “The cups are well defined and uplifting: no uniboob or squashing,” they added. “I've washed mine many times and they look like new.” Available sizes: 34B — 50I

Available colors: 5

11 A Lululemon Alternative That Went Viral On Tik Tok THE GYM PEOPLE Workout Tank Top Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Cute tanks and sports bras are both necessities when working out, but what if I told you that you could buy a tank and bra all in one? This cult-favorite workout top from THE GYM PEOPLE has a built-in sports bra (getting dressed for the gym couldn’t get any easier) and its breathable fabric ensures you won’t feel drenched even after high-impact workouts. “Such a gem,” one five-star reviewer gushed. “The fabric is so soft stretchy and opaque yet sleek enough where it won’t pill,” they added, noting “There is a lot of structure to the top which aids in providing medium support...This is a great staple piece for anyone who’s ballin on a budget.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

12 A Padded Lace-Up Bra That Lets You Adjust Your Cup Spacing FallSweet Padded Push-Up Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon On days you might crave a little extra oomph, this push-up bra from FallSweet gives serious lift that adds two cup sizes without sacrificing comfort thanks to its padded wireless build — you can even adjust the amount of cleavage you get with its lace-up front, but it’s also just nice to have for achieving the perfect fit. If that’s not enough, it also comes with a band adjuster. A reviewer gave this bra five stars and wrote: “Once you find the best fit, it really does wonders for your boobs. I did a before and after picture and my friend thought I had gotten a boob job and not told her.” Available sizes: 32A— 40C

Available colors: 8

13 A High-Impact Sports Bra With Encapsulated Cups SYROKAN Full Support High Impact Sports Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not all sports bras are suitable for high-impact workouts, but this one from SYROKAN certainly is. The adjustable racerback bra has foam-lined underwire cups that will support you through the toughest workouts, and its moisture-wicking fabric keeps you feeling fresh no matter how much you sweat. One happy customer wrote, “No spillage, I don't fall out at all, everything stays separate and I stay completely in whether I am lifting or running, and it has great support. It's also comfortable too.” Available sizes: 32B — 42F

Available colors: 14

14 These Band Extenders, So You Can Finally Achieve The Perfect Fit SAMGU Bra Extenders (6-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon If your bra size fluctuates or you have a hard time finding ones that fit comfortably, you’ll be happy to know that these bra extenders exist. The pack includes six extenders, with two and three hooks in three different hues that will ensure you never have to worry about squeezing into an ill-fitting bras again. With more than 18,000 ratings, these have a nearly-perfect 4.5 stars. One reviewer summed it up when they raved, “Comfort at last!” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 3

15 The Influencer-Approved Bralette You Can Wear As A Top TheMogan Cross Strap Crochet Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon This bralette is super-versatile, given it works as a cute bra to wear under tops and as a top on its own. Coming in tons of different colors (and giving you tons of options for different outfits) while sporting a hippie-chic lace crochet design, this bralette is a must-have in Amazon reviewers’ closets, who swear it’s softer than the original. “I have the FP one and this brand is WAY better,” one shopper confided. “It’s softer, slightly more padded and the straps don’t dig in to your shoulders since they are slightly stretchy but hold its shape.” This one also offers removable cups, and the strappy back is fully adjustable. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 39

16 This Bra With A Four-Way Support System Playtex 18 Hour Original Comfort Strap Full Coverage Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re always on the lookout for full-coverage styles with tried and true support, then you may want to check out this particular Playtex bra. It has a hidden frame and boasts four-way support that comes with added back and side coverage, fuller cups, and nice thick cushioned straps to relieve shoulder pressure. And that front closure couldn’t be easier to slip on (or off). With more than 44,000 ratings, shoppers have given it an overall 4.3 stars. One five-star reviewer wrote that, “After only a few hours of wearing this bra, I can already say that it is the best, most comfortable, most supportive bra I have ever had.” Available sizes: 36B — 36DDD

Available color combinations: 24

17 This Calvin Klein Demi Bra With A Convertible Strap Calvin Klein Convertible Strap Demi Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon The demi bra truly never goes out of style, especially when it’s Calvin Klein. This bra not only offers a classic shape that’s great for V-neck shirts, but it also features convertible straps that make it work with all the racerback tops in your closet as well. It comes in three neutral colors so, no matter which color you buy, it’ll be discreet under clothes. “A good basic wardrobe staple and good for under t-shirts. It’s also held up well after quite a few washes...I tend to wear it multiple times per week,” one reviewer wrote, and gave it a shining five stars. Available sizes: 32B — 38D

Available colors: 3

18 A Cute Zip-Front Sports Bra That’s Doubly Secure Cordaw Zipper Front Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This sports bra from Cordaw puts a chic twist on convenience with its front zipper and criss-cross back. The zipper features two hooks hidden at the top, so you can count on it to withstand a good run or a HIIT class, with soft fabric overlaps to protect delicate skin. It comes in several great colors and patterns, and the zipper makes peeling off a sweaty sports bra the easiest thing in the world after a brutal workout. It also comes equipped with removable pads if you want more — or less — support. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 17

19 Brilliant Strap Converters That’ll Transform Your Bra Fit Closecret Convertible Bra Straps (3 Pair) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Few things are more frustrating than not having a bra for the top you want to wear when you’re getting ready. These convertible bra straps will make sure you never have that problem again, with their ability to turn traditional bras seamlessly into racerbacks or to make an ill-fitting style suddenly hug you like a glove. They come in multiple widths that provide varying degrees of support, and you can get them in three universal neutrals. Available sizes: 12 mm — 18 mm

Available colors: 4

20 A Gossamer Pullover Bra That’s Completely Seamless Bali Comfort Revolution Easylite Seamless Wireless Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Bali’s seamless, wireless pullover bra is ideal for lounging, WFH, or running errands all day due to its unbeatable comfort and lightweight, cooling fabric. Without any hardware or padding, it gives you a smooth line that looks virtually invisible under any top. “This bra is no joke. When I put it on, it was like magic. It's super light and doesn't restrict your breathing while still holding everything together,” one shopper remarked. “I can do whatever I want (ex. running or dancing like a maniac) in this bra, and it looks enough like a sports bra to let it show under my tanks and athletic wear. It's worth every penny.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

21 This Full Coverage Bra With No Pads Or Wires Wingslove Full Coverage Non Padded Wire-Free Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon Another contender among the fabulous options that Amazon has to offer, Wingslove’s full-coverage bra wraps up featherweight comfort in its unpadded wireless design. With a focus on gentle support and plenty of stretch, this bra is soft and great for those with sensitive skin. Meanwhile, the subtle floral pattern on the cups looks vintage-luxe. “I don't generally get too excited about this kind of thing, but this bra is absolutely beautiful. It looks very elegant, is very well-made, and is VERY comfortable. My only regret is that I didn't get one in each color,” a shopper gushed. Available sizes: 36B — 50I

Available colors: 8

22 A Cooling Bra With Sweat-Wicking Lining Olga Play It Cool Wirefree Contour Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon Contour bras lie halfway between a bralette and a T-shirt bra, and styles like this one from Olga are great for when you want to feel supported without stiff cups or wires. The Play It Cool bra has a cooling lining that mops up sweat so you stay dry and comfortable all day. Meanwhile, its sturdy cami straps are thick and cushioned for unparalleled extra comfort. “It has amazing lift and support for a wireless bra and has much more structure to it that the wirefree bras I’ve been wearing. Shoulder and back straps are very comfortable,” one fan wrote. “I’ve worn it several times and washed it twice (so far) and it’s still comfortable.” Available sizes: 36C — 44DD

Available colors: 3