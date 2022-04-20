Shopping

14 Black-Owned SKIMS Dupes Worthy Of Your Dollars

It’s all Black everything over here.

By Dominique Norman

From the classic, model-off-duty look to the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic on TikTok, brands are jumping on the athleisure trend faster than your Gen Z cousin can send you TikToks. One brand that has dominated this sector? SKIMS. Kim Kardashian launched it in 2019 with shapewear. Two years later, it’s now worth $3.2 billion, encompassing loungewear, pajamas, swimwear, and more athletic staples.

That being said, the controversial fashion icon has had to manage her fair share of missteps since launching SKIMS — including an early rebrand, following backlash over a culturally appropriative name.

This hasn’t put fashion lovers off the SKIMS look, however. Consumers have turned to social media in search of the same butter-soft feel and laid-back look, but from Black-owned fashion brands they can wholeheartedly support. To aid in your search, I’ve gathered up the best SKIMS dupes you can shop, instead of furthering celebrity capitalism (I said what I said).

This beauty gives that perfect, fitted look of an early 2000s baby tee, in a range of neutrals similar to those stocked atSKIMS.

Just like SKIMS’ Sculpting Bodysuit, this little number will smooth out any edges you’re looking to blur.

Pair this simple, yet elegant, black dress with a classic pair of Air Force 1s and you’ve got yourself a look. It’s perfect for fans of SKIMS’ viral Cotton Rib Tank Dress.

Nubian Skin revolutionized the definition of “nude,” stocking shades catered to darker skin tones. They even list the model’s makeup shades from popular foundation brands, so shoppers can find their truest match.

For a matching set, grab the Plissé Pants — a luxury alternative to the Soft Sleep Lounge Set.

If anyone wants to know how many jumpsuits I own, the answer is ‘yes.’ Babes. makes a fantastic version, similar to the SKIMS All In One Scoop Neck Onesie.

Perfect for comfort or play, this jumpsuit is comparable to SKIMS’ Cotton Rib Onesie.

Now, I can finally stop stealing my girlfriend’s boxers. Plus, this set makes for a great dupe of SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxers.

Nude Barre has a shade matching quiz and virtual swatching to find your exact shade. These tights will give you the same compression has SKIMS’ Nude Support Tights.

If you haven’t tried the braless trend yet, Buzzoms will ease you into it. Their patented “boob pocket” will support you all day (even H cups, like me) and the bodysuit passes the twerk test, without popping open.

Compared to Kardashian’s Sleep Short, Sleepova supplies more color ways and the same super soft feel.

I am, personally, absolutely obsessed with this material. I can wear it in the summertime with the matching crop tank for that cozy cute aesthetic. It’s a good alternative for shoppers looking for SKIMS’ cozy knit styles.

The best part of bike shorts? No thigh chafing. Due to the fabric and fit, these are lookalikes for SKIMS Fit Everybody Bike Short.

Bandeaus are a must-have for summer, and this SKIMS alternative makes nudes for darker skin tones.