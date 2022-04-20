From the classic, model-off-duty look to the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic on TikTok, brands are jumping on the athleisure trend faster than your Gen Z cousin can send you TikToks. One brand that has dominated this sector? SKIMS. Kim Kardashian launched it in 2019 with shapewear. Two years later, it’s now worth $3.2 billion, encompassing loungewear, pajamas, swimwear, and more athletic staples.

That being said, the controversial fashion icon has had to manage her fair share of missteps since launching SKIMS — including an early rebrand, following backlash over a culturally appropriative name.

This hasn’t put fashion lovers off the SKIMS look, however. Consumers have turned to social media in search of the same butter-soft feel and laid-back look, but from Black-owned fashion brands they can wholeheartedly support. To aid in your search, I’ve gathered up the best SKIMS dupes you can shop, instead of furthering celebrity capitalism (I said what I said).

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Signature T-Shirt Re Ona Buttery soft and double layered. $66 See on Re Ona This beauty gives that perfect, fitted look of an early 2000s baby tee, in a range of neutrals similar to those stocked atSKIMS.

The Swoop Bodysuit Buzzoms Made in moisture-wicking, natural fabric and available in sizes XS-XXL, which can accommodate A-K cups. $70 See on Buzzoms If you haven’t tried the braless trend yet, Buzzoms will ease you into it. Their patented “boob pocket” will support you all day (even H cups, like me) and the bodysuit passes the twerk test, without popping open.

Signature Fuzzy Wuzzy Lounge Set Fancy Homebody The three piece set includes the cropped tank, high waist pants, and hooded robe. $150 See on Fancy Homebody I am, personally, absolutely obsessed with this material. I can wear it in the summertime with the matching crop tank for that cozy cute aesthetic. It’s a good alternative for shoppers looking for SKIMS’ cozy knit styles.