14 Black-Owned SKIMS Dupes Worthy Of Your Dollars
It’s all Black everything over here.
From the classic, model-off-duty look to the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic on TikTok, brands are jumping on the athleisure trend faster than your Gen Z cousin can send you TikToks. One brand that has dominated this sector? SKIMS. Kim Kardashian launched it in 2019 with shapewear. Two years later, it’s now worth $3.2 billion, encompassing loungewear, pajamas, swimwear, and more athletic staples.
That being said, the controversial fashion icon has had to manage her fair share of missteps since launching SKIMS — including an early rebrand, following backlash over a culturally appropriative name.
This hasn’t put fashion lovers off the SKIMS look, however. Consumers have turned to social media in search of the same butter-soft feel and laid-back look, but from Black-owned fashion brands they can wholeheartedly support. To aid in your search, I’ve gathered up the best SKIMS dupes you can shop, instead of furthering celebrity capitalism (I said what I said).
We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.