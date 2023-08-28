How does TikTok’s biggest it girl celebrate her 25th birthday? In style, of course.

On Aug. 24, Sofia Richie rang in the special occasion surrounded by family and friends. Naturally, the fashion darling showed out in the signature “quiet luxury” aesthetic she’s come to be known for. She kept to sophisticated neutrals — whites and grays — and added a pop of color with several wine-red items.

Richie donned a gauzy chiffon top with an asymmetrical hem. The soft piece boasted a mock neck that featured a bit of a cowl, synched ever so slightly. The halter-style top was completely backless, with an ivory belt that wrapped around the waist.

She paired the top with a cement gray skirt that hit right above the ankles. Though it seems ordinary at first glance, Richie’s linen bottoms featured a built-in skort that gave the illusion of exposed undies (the uber-trendy style). Both the top and the skirt are from Tae Park (and retail for $350 and $405, respectively).

Despite how elegant her ‘fit was, it’s the accessories that are worth noting — particularly her handbag. Richie carried an Hermès Kelly Sellier bag in a similar shade of deep crimson, expertly matching her top. The purse, befitting of her lush style, typically retails for upward of $11,000. She completed the look with cream pumps and reached for minimal jewelry.

The picture of sophistication.