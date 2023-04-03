It doesn’t matter if Halloween is tomorrow or eight months away, because it’s never a bad time to bring out your inner Wednesday Addams and rock a set of soft goth nails.
Soft goth nails, a nail art trend with over 112 million views on TikTok, is the everyday answer to gilded crosses, inky black nail polish, and other traditional goth mani designs. According to Deborah Lippmann, a celebrity manicurist and nail care brand founder, soft goth is all about incorporating darker colors into nail designs that are typically light, like French manicures. “I have also seen many add designs and details to create a bolder look,” she tells Bustle, pointing to nail chains, pearls, and spiderweb-style art. Basically, if a design or nail accent feels like something the characters in The Craft would wear, go forth.
Alena Monson, the founder of What’s Up Beauty and Nails, refers to soft goth as “wearable goth” because these more subtle designs and colors work in a variety of settings, from weddings to the beach and everywhere in between. The trend also works perfectly with your soft goth fashion looks — so pull out your best Wednesday-inspired ‘fit and scroll through for 11 soft goth nail ideas to match.