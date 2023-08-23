For the fragrance collectors and Sephora frequenters alike, the sun-kissed range of body-loving products à la Sol de Janeiro have become synonymous with radiant, beachside days in Brazil. What’s more, the OG gourmand scent that threads through many of its beloved products — often lovingly referred to as “Brazilian Bum Bum” — has become a cult-loved, easily recognizable aroma (that actually has garnered the affections of some A-listers, too, including Meghan Trainor and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira).

Sol de Janeiro’s body mists in particular have all but revitalized the category, with powerful aromas that have somehow struck a balance between between being all things playful and carefree, yet still wearing on-skin as sultry and mature. Moreover, the formulas are lightweight, yet tend to last nearly as long as a traditional perfume might.

While the Braziliam Bum Bum scent, more formally known as Cheirosa ’62, is undoubtedly the brand’s most adored fragrance in its ever-growing collection, there just so happens to be a fresh fragrance mist on the block that is gunning for its throne.

Say hello to Sol de Janeiro’s After Hours Perfume Mist, the newest, limited-edition scent that still brings that nostalgic sunny heat — but in a much deeper, darker, and more seductive way for all of those daring moonlit moments.

Fast Facts

Price: $24

$24 Rating: 5/5

5/5 What I Love: Warm and impossibly delectable, After Hours intoxicates the senses (without overwhelming them).

Warm and impossibly delectable, After Hours intoxicates the senses (without overwhelming them). What I Didn’t Love: Dare I say nothing at all?

The After Hours Perfume Mist

Inspired by “the rhythm of Rio ‘After Hours,’” the After Hours Perfume Mist is alluring, radiant, and sensuous. Bursting open with the juicy blackcurrant and smooth pear nectar, a velvety, moonlit jasmine note immediately takes centerstage alongside a more sweet freesia. Adding to the aroma’s seduction and exoticism, creamy vanilla, heated amber woods, and caramelized patchouli create a long-lasting warmth that emanates from skin.

Gino Percontino, the perfumer behind the creation, tells Bustle that he sought to create “a bold yet sensual fragrance that dances with you until the sun comes up.” And in comparison to the brand’s signature Brazilian Bum Bum aroma, he describes After Hours as “a smooth take” that embraces the former’s signature warmth, while adding an “intoxicating surprise of night-blooming jasmine.”

My Honest Review

Upon first spritzing the aroma on my skin, I immediately became enamored with the jasmine note’s fiery expression. Rather than reading powdery or too floral, the romantic flower is instead covered in mouth-watering vanilla cream, made all the more warm by way of cozy ambers that seem almost melted from a vivid, glowing sunset.

As Percontino noted, the fragrance is made to dance with you throughout the late hours of the night — and taking that theory to the test, I decided to wear the aroma to an evening hot yoga class. The verdict? My skin’s warmth only further enhanced the perfume mist’s power, almost igniting each note to new heights. So much so that I couldn’t stop smelling my wrists in between yoga poses...

Sol de Janeiro

If you happen to be a fan of the Brazilian Bum Bum scent (but feel the need to switch it up), After Hours carries with it that signature Sol de Janeiro gourmand vibe, yet truly takes things to the next level. The signature notes in particular — namely the amber woods and patchouli — allow the mist to last much longer than one would expect, lingering ever so subtly in the air and becoming even more intense the closer someone is to your skin. And whether you’re dancing the night away, sweating in the gym, or stepping out for a steamy date night — this scent is sure to turn heads.