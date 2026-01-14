If your New Year’s resolution was to get more greens in, Pinterest’s 2026 palette has you covered.

While the fun-loving girls of the internet are still up in arms about Pantone’s selection of cloud dancer — a subtle shade of white — as the color of the year, Pinterest is taking things in a much bolder direction. The platform’s annual color trend forecast predicts five vibrant hues for 2026, including one that’s impossible to ignore: wasabi. This yellow-leaning green is joyful, punchy, and totally in-your-face.

Green nails were big in 2025, too. There were Elphaba-inspired mani trends tied to the release of Wicked: For Good, muted khaki tips in the fall, and bejeweled emerald nails in winter. But, much like the color’s spicy namesake, this year’s wasabi palette leans more adventurous, adding a jolt of energy to even the most pared-back mani design.

Whether you go wild with layered animal prints, add sparkle with nail charms, or swirl it across your tips, wasabi nails are ready to make your 2026 mani pop. Scroll on for 15 ways to rock the hue.

1 Wasabi Frenchies @nailsbyalsn To tone down the spice level, dip your toe into the color trend with a French mani that features wasabi tips.

2 Strawberry Matcha @nailsbydenn Pair the fun green-colored polish with pink for a strawberry matcha–inspired moment that looks sweet enough to drink.

3 Summer Picnic @phoebesummernails Channel summer energy all season long with this picnic-inspired look, complete with tiny fruit decals and gingham print.

4 Opalescent Glow @witchhandnails With its iridescent top coat, this holographic wasabi mani gives major fairycore energy.

5 Mismatched Simplicity @twentyone_beauty With wasabi polish on one hand and a neutral on the other, this season’s mismatched nail trend has never looked so chic.

6 Wasabi Florals @debssnails Florals and greens? A natural combo. This design pairs white flowers and a French tip with the vibrant hue for an eye-catching pop.

7 Metallic Tips @setbykarla Wasabi can play nice with neutrals — layer it over a soft pink base, or go metallic for extra dimension.

8 Delicate Swirls @nailtoepiamt Minimalist — with a twist. Paint a curved wasabi line that’ll keep you smiling at your hands all day.

9 Shimmering Accents @phoebesummernails Play with shimmery and glossy finishes for a for a whimsical look that catches the eyes from every angle.

10 Cutesy Strawberries @debssnails Keep your strawberry girl aesthetic by adding dainty fruit decals to your wasabi-colored tips.

11 Mixed Green Tips @nailsbyalsn Fully commit to the green nail theory with a gradient-style French manicure that incorporates the trendy tone.

12 Chrome Wasabi @balinailbarhn Chrome lovers, rejoice: this spicy green gets even more electric with a glazed top coat.

13 Y2K Energy @mnartistry_yxe Combine cheetah print, snakeskin, and stars — in varying shades of green — for full Y2K-coded chaos on your nails.

14 Half Moon Spiciness @ozhairandbeauty Despite its simple design, this set is proof wasabi nail polish can bring the heat to any look.