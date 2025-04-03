Sydney Sweeney Paired A Plunging Lace Crop Top With This "Cheugy" Shoe

No one in Hollywood is more booked and busy than Sydney Sweeney. Not only is the Euphoria actor constantly booking new roles — she’s currently promoting her upcoming film The Housemaid, which debuted at CinemaCon on April 1 — but she’s also landing brand deals left and right. As the face of Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo, HEYDUDE, Armani Beauty, Samsung, and Ford, Sweeney might just be the most employed A-lister in show business.

As if that weren’t enough, Sweeney has also served as an ambassador for Laneige since 2022. So when the beauty institution hosts an event, you can count on the 27-year-old to be there. And being the style muse that she is, she showed up to Laneige’s latest launch decked out in a designer ‘fit that included a plunging lace crop top and a controversial accessory from the 2010s.

Sydney’s Plunging Lace Crop Top

After spending much of the winter in unseasonably sheer tops and revealing minidresses, Sydney Sweeney has clearly been waiting for some warmer weather, and her most recent outfit leans into spring styling. On April 2, the Anyone But You star attended a launch event at The Grove in Los Angeles in honor of Laneige’s newest product, the Bouncy & Firm Serum. For the occasion, Sweeney sported a midriff-baring lace crop top that featured a plunging V-neckline, a tie detail around the sternum, and a ruffled hemline.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired the Chloé top with a pastel-hued corduroy jacket — also from Chloé — adorned with gold button hardware. Both the jacket and the top were a soft shade of baby pink to match the honorary product.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for bottoms, Sweeney wore a pair of wide leg light-wash jeans. For glam, she opted to style her long blonde tresses in a loose wave parted down the middle, and donned a glossy pink lip.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Wore “Cheugy” Shoes

To finish off the all-Chloé ‘fit, Sweeney sported a pair of the brand’s Flower 95 slingback pumps, which featured a creamy suede texture, shiny rose gold insoles, and a logo-embossed gold heel.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The shoes also had and an almond-shaped peep-toe opening, which puts them in “cheugy” territory since the open-toe trend is more associated with the 2010s than the current fashion moment.