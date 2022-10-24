As permanent pieces of body art, many opt for tattoos that hold a special meaning. People often get tats in memory of pets or loved ones, of powerful quotes that have influenced them in some way, or matching ink with an S.O. While going with symbolic tats is always a great choice, it’s not your only route — getting tatted purely because you love a design is equally cool. In this scenario, you can think of your body as a canvas that showcases inked-on masterpieces that you find fun, artsy, or representative of your personality in a creative way.
One cute option you may have seen all over your social media feeds? Strawberry tattoos. The delicious fruit can be drawn in all different ways, whether it’s an adorable micro tat, a red outline, or a shaded piece of art. Using a strawberry as a base for a more intricate tattoo is also an option — think strawberry-topped cake or a floral and fruit combo. Whichever berry rendering you go with, strawberry-themed tats are undeniably adorable.
If you’re considering a fresh piece of food-inspired ink, Bustle has rounded up some irresistibly cute strawberry tattoo designs for your Pinterest board. Whether your strawberry ink carries a personal meaning or you simply like the fruit because of how cute it is, these darling tats are sure to inspire you.