47 Stylish Things Under $25 On Amazon That Are So Impressive They’ll Make People Think You’re Rich

Just because you’re on a tight budget doesn’t mean you can’t have a totally luxe wardrobe. It can take a discerning eye to find stylish things under $25 that look more expensive than they are — but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. On Amazon, you can find tons of impressive pieces that’ll make people think you’re rich, even if you feel you’re far from it.

One trick to looking chic every day is building out your wardrobe with basics that you can toss on to nail an effortlessly put-together look. Stock up on items you can wear any number of ways — think: streamlined bodysuits, breezy button-ups, and midi skirts you can easily dress up or down. Beyond the basics, add some fun pieces with unexpected details like lace, ruffles, pleats, and asymmetrical silhouettes. Keep the material in mind, too; extra-tactile fabrics like silky satin, faux fur, and faux suede can all elevate an outfit yet still be budget-friendly.

You can also snag some versatile accessories that make a big visual impact without clashing with the rest of your look. Simple gold-toned jewelry and accents, including earrings, glasses chains, and belt buckles, can totally transform a basic outfit into something special.

The clothes, accessories, and makeup products on this list aren’t fussy, they’re totally wearable. Stock up on a few things and mix and match them to create a totally fresh look every time. The best part? These stylish items won’t break the bank.

1 This Versatile Sleeveless Top With Pretty Lace Trim BLENCOT Lace Trim Blouse Amazon $15 See On Amazon A touch of lace can instantly upgrade a look, and this sleeveless blouse is no exception. It’s constructed from a polyester-spandex material that reviewers have described as “silky” and features delicate lace trim in a matching color along the neckline and sleeves. It’s easy to style, too — reviewers have confirmed that it’s great to wear alone or layered with other pieces. The versatile top is available in eight colors, ranging from black to pale pink. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 A High-Neck Bodysuit That’s Both Chic & Supportive ReoRia Sleeveless Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Bodysuits aren’t always supportive, but this racerback bodysuit double-lined to give extra coverage — and reviewers have raved about how comfortable it is. One shopper called it “thick and non-see-through,” while another asserted that it’s “still comfortable and breathable.” It comes in 13 hues, including neutral and super bright colors. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Pair Of Vintage-Looking Faux Leather Belts Syhood Faux Leather Belts (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Put the finishing touch on an outfit with one of these sleek faux leather belts. The gold double-O buckles give them a vintage feel, making them seem more expensive than they actually are. This pack comes with one white and one black belt, but you can also snag brown and leopard print versions. Available Sizes: S — L

4 A Classic Fedora Made With Real Wool Lanzom Wool Fedora Amazon $18 See On Amazon This fedora hat is made with a wool-blend material that’s designed to be comfortable to wear all year long. One reviewer described, “This hat is so perfect for all seasons,” adding that it “looks very expensive.” Instead of a classic wide ribbon, a thin belt wraps around the base of the hat to give it that extra touch of edge.

5 This Sexy Off-The-Shoulder Top Romwe Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Skip all the agonizing over what to wear on a night out — this Romwe top is an obvious choice. The shoulder-baring design with an asymmetrical neckline sets it apart among other long-sleeve shirts. One shopper described it as a “great deal” that “fits like an expensive top.” Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

6 These Wire-Framed Glasses That Block Blue Light SOJOS Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you want to test out blue light-blocking glasses, turn to this fashionable and popular pair. In addition to the gold wire frames, they feature nose pads made of cushy silicone to keep them in place. Boasting more than 16,000 Amazon ratings so far, they’ve been described as “extremely comfortable, cute and affordable.”

7 A Pair Of Polarized Sunglasses With Round Frames WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon The best accessories are both fashionable and functional. These round sunglasses offer a softer take on a standard pair of aviators, and they’re equipped with polarized lenses that protect against UV rays, reduce glare, and even improve visibility. Choose from six different frame-lens color combinations.

8 A Silky Scarf That Comes In More Than 40 Prints FONYVE Satin Scarf Amazon $8 See On Amazon Mix up your everyday look with a satin scarf. In terms of the quality, one reviewer described the fabric as “so close to silk it’s hard to believe it actually isn't.” The scarf comes in a whopping 41 different prints, ranging from this classic bandana style to animal prints to dainty floral prints. Available Sizes:

9 A 4-Pack Of Decorative Chains For Your Glasses (Or Face Mask) ONESING Eyeglass Chains (Set of 4) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Think of these eyeglass chains as jewelry for your glasses — but they’re not just cute, they’re functional, too. At the end of each chain is a little adjustable loop to keep it securely attached, which means you can hang your glasses or sunglasses safely around your neck whenever you don’t need to wear them.

10 A 4-Pack Of Stretchy Belts In Neutral Hues WERFORU Skinny Belts (Set of 4) Amazon $19 See On Amazon You really can’t go wrong with this four-pack of skinny belts. They’re made with leather and elastic that stretches for a comfortable fit, and they have gold-toned belt buckles that interlock to close. “These are the perfect solution to a dress or shirt that needs that extra ‘pop,’” described one reviewer. Available Sizes: 24” — 42”

11 A Soft Pashmina Scarf That Won’t Wrinkle RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re bundling up at the office, commuting to work, or heading farther from home, you can’t really go wrong with a cozy pashmina. Wear it draped over your shoulders like a shawl or wrapped more tightly like a scarf. And it’s great for travel since it’s made of a fabric that won’t wrinkle, even if you shove it into a bag or suitcase.

12 A Faux Leather Tote To Carry All Your Essentials Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Amazon $18 See On Amazon A beautiful bag can make or break an outfit — but this one most certainly makes it. It’s made from faux leather, which you can snag in a whopping 160 colors, including both crocodile and smooth styles. “It's beautiful and looks like high grade leather,” wrote one reviewer. The tote features a roomy interior with a small pocket on the inside, as well as a tassel that loops around one of the straps.

13 These Tiny Gold-Plated Hoops With Cubic Zirconia Stones PAVOI Gold Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sparkly jewelry — like gold-plated earrings — is a quick way to make any outfit look more expensive. The super-tiny hoops measure less than 0.5 inches in diameter, and they feature small cubic zirconia stones along the front. One shopper confessed that they’re “really pretty earrings” and that they even “look better than my real diamonds.”

14 A Chic Backpack With Plenty Of Pockets For Your Stuff Nevenka Backpack Amazon $23 See On Amazon This faux leather backpack with gold-toned hardware and adjustable straps is a great everyday alternative to a purse. It has two zippered pockets on the outside and a spacious interior that’s divided into two sections and has several pockets to keep smaller items organized. This cream color is super chic, but you can opt for 11 other colors as well.

15 An Open-Back Workout Tank With A Built-In Bra icezone Tank Top with Built-In Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Next time you’re headed to work out, reach for this tank top with a built-in bra. The back features criss-crossing straps, and the top’s smooth flatlock seams can prevent chafing as you move. Made from a moisture-wicking blend of 90% polyester and 10% spandex, the shirt offers “amazing coverage and support,” according to one reviewer. Plus, the tank is machine washable, making it easy to clean. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 These Wildly Popular Yoga Leggings With 32,000+ Ratings Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon With tens of thousands of ratings on Amazon, these yoga leggings are a go-to for shoppers on a budget. Shoppers have described them as a great alternative to more expensive brands and a go-to for both working out and lounging. They’re available in 15 different colors, so you’re sure to find an option you’d like. Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 This Breezy Button-Up Runcati Button Down Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon A long-sleeve button-up shirt is a modern-day staple, and this one’s relaxed fit and linen-like fabric make it oh-so-wearable. It also has convenient tabs to secure the sleeves if you want to roll them up, as well as two chest pockets. Choose from 16 colors, including both solid colors and striped patterns. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 A Pair Of Denim Leggings You’ll Want To Wear All The Time No Nonsense Denim Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon Constructed from a blend of cotton, polyester, and just a touch of spandex, these denim leggings offer the crisp look of denim without sacrificing comfort. They’re machine washable and while the front pockets are just for show, the back pockets are actually functional, a perk with any pair of leggings. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 This Stretchy Midi Skirt You Can Dress Up Or Down MakeMeChic Pencil Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon A stretchy midi skirt like this one can be a total workhorse of your wardrobe. Pair it with a blouse and a pair of heels for a night out, or toss on a T-shirt and some sneakers for a more casual day look. One reviewer attested that the skirt’s fabric is “soft and stretchy, but it is not see-through at all.” This black version seems really versatile, but you should also check out the 22 other color and style options. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 A Deep V-Neck Blouse With Fluttery Sleeves luvamia V-Neck Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon A white button-up top with fluttery sleeves is the perfect way to dress up an otherwise casual outfit. This blouse has a pretty tie-front detailing and a perfectly plunging neckline. If previous reviewers’ experiences hold true, don’t be surprised if you get a ton of compliments when you wear it. Choose from more than 20 colors. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 A Mock-Neck Top You Can Tuck Into Your Favorite Jeans Verdusa Mock Neck Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon When you want the cozy aesthetic of a classic turtleneck without the extra fabric, try a mock-neck shirt like this one. The lightweight material is soft and stretchy, and the cut is form-fitting but not too tight, according to reviewers. Tuck it into your favorite jeans or skirt for an instantly put-together look. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 A Pair Of Faux-Fur Slippers For Luxurious Lounging Parlovable Plush Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Lounging at home can look and feel luxurious, too — and these plush slippers prove it. The faux-fur crossed straps are perfectly on-trend, and the memory foam soles make them all the more comfortable to wear around the house. Need to step out to grab the mail? Go for it — the outsoles are slip-proof and waterproof. Available Sizes: 5 — 10

23 These Dazzling Ear Climber Earrings Inspired By The Stars RAVOI Gold Constellation Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon These sparkling earrings get their inspiration from the skies with a geometric constellation pattern set in 14-karat yellow plated gold (they also come in two other sizes and 14-karat rose plated or 14-karat white plated options). The cubic zirconia stunners will fool everyone into thinking you’re sporting serious diamonds, yet they cost less than $15.

24 A Dainty Paperclip Chain Choker That Goes With Everything Aobei Gold Paperclip Necklace Amazon $12 See On Amazon There isn’t an outfit on Earth that won’t experience an instant upgrade when you accessorize with this paperclip chain choker. The necklace is made with 18-karat yellow gold and features a series of small linked chains. It measures 16 inches and is minimalist enough to pair with jeans, T-shirts, and dresses without taking away from their sparkle. Wear it alone or layer it with longer necklaces for a whimsical look.

25 This Silky Floral Satin Robe With Pockets ALLEGRACE Satin Robe Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s just something luxurious about sashaying around your home in a smooth, silky robe. This satin pick costs less than $25 but reviewers raved about how sexy and comfortable it feels and looks. The style cuts off above the knee and features two side pockets, three-quarter length sleeves, a tie closure, and inside ties. It comes in four beautiful floral designs. • Available Sizes: 1X — 4X

26 The Sweetest Kimono Robe With Bird Designs Shymay Satin Robe Amazon $15 See On Amazon Birds of a feather wear sweet satin kimono robes to feel totally glam at home. And this pick is perfect: it has wide three-quarter length sleeves, inside and outside ties, and it stops just above the knee. But the stand-out design feature is a fun and lively bird pattern around the hemline. Choose from nine colors. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

27 The Classic Leather Band For Your Apple Watch Bestig iWatch Strip Amazon $23 See On Amazon Leather and faux leather accessories have a way of elevating even the most basic outfits. This soft genuine leather watch band suits your iWatch, wraps twice around your wrist for a chic twist on a classic, and features a stainless steel connector. Choose between two sizes and 28 colors.

28 These Cool Aviators That Are Always On-Trend YDAOWKN Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Are aviators ever not in style? The coolest sunglasses look in history comes at a truly affordable price tag ($15!) in this pick and feature UV400 protection, non-polarized lenses, and fun plastic frames in shades like yellow leopard or transparent.

29 This Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress With A Fun Tie Front Relipop Tie Waist Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Hello, cuteness — this mini dress is pretty, versatile, and so much more affordable than it looks. It features an elegant square neckline and spaghetti straps with a unique front bow-tie waist. Dress it up with heels or ankle boots for dinner or go casual by pairing it with sandals or sneakers while running errands. It comes in six colors. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 An Elegant Lightweight Sweater With A High Neckline Amazon Essentials Mock Neck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made with a cotton, modal, and polyester blend, this mock neck sweater is lightweight enough to transition from summer to fall and its high neckline lends elegance and balance to everything you pair it with, from wide-legged trousers to mini skirts. The affordable sweater has long sleeves, an impressive 4.5-star rating, and it comes in 22 colors and prints like stripes. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 6X

31 This Twist-Front Dress In Rich Colors Lark & Ro Center Twist Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Wear this twist-front dress to work, parties, or dinners out — it’s classic, refined, and perfect for so many occasions. The soft and stretchy dress has bracelet-cut sleeves, a V-neckline, and a beautiful way of draping along the front and ending just above the knee. Choose from five rich colors like zinfandel, hunter green, and navy. • Available Sizes: 0 — 16

32 A Free-Flowing Tunic With Island Vacation Vibes R.Vivimos Loose Tunic Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon So maybe you had to put that dreamy vacation off again — that doesn’t mean you can’t dress the part. This relaxed tunic packs in major island vibes and features a lightweight cotton blend with kimono half sleeves, an empire waistband, round collar, and a vintage-inspired floral print. The tunic dress stops above the knee and comes in green or red. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

33 This Romantic Ruffled Midi Dress In A Polka Dot Print R.Vivimos Ruffle Midi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This midi dress is all about ruffles and romance, with an under-$25 price tag to keep your wallet happy. This cotton and rayon dream has a tiered ruffled skirt with a fitted bodice and adjustable tie shoulder straps with an elegant square neckline that shows off your favorite necklace. And the print and color options you can choose from are fabulous — with plenty of fun polka dot picks in several shades. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

34 An Eyebrow Soap Kit To Frame Your Face Beauty Glazed Eyebrow Soap Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon The full-on eyebrow trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon — and this eyebrow soap kit that has more than 4,000 reviews is proof. The natural, organic gel formula (which comes in a cute and portable tin can) is mixed with a bit of water and applied with the accompanying spoolies to create fluffy, full brows that stay perfectly in place. The set comes with two kits and costs just $7 so you can get expensive-looking brows without salon prices.

35 These Magnetic Faux Lashes That Kick Glue To The Curb BELOEN Magnetic Eyelash Kit Amazon $9 See On Amazon Eliminate the worst thing about false eyelashes — globs of messy glue — and get your best dramatic eye makeup look ever with the help of these magnetic eyelashes. The kit comes with seven pairs of lashes in various lengths and volume options, with two tubes of magnetic eyeliner that allow lashes to stay on without moving.

36 The Sexy Skirt & Tank Duo To Slay The Evening MRSFITOK Skirt and Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Everything about this skirt and tank top duo screams “fierce!” — from the narrow, fitted midi length skirt, front tie feature, and high waist to the slightly cropped tank that shows just a sliver of your midriff. This bodycon style is perfect for dinner dates, parties, and other evening events where you’d normally shell out major money for a formal look (but now won’t have to). It comes in 13 colors and tie-dye designs. • Available Sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

37 A Pleated Camisole To Dress Up Denim & Leggings MANER Pleated Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your bottoms simple — jeans or leggings are just fine, dandy, and ultra comfortable— and wear a statement top like this pleated camisole to turn your everyday outfit into a major look. The top has posh shoulder straps embellished with glass beads, a round collar, and a free-flowing pleated front and drapey back with a slightly longer hemline that stops below the hip. It comes in 19 colors. • Available Sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

38 The Cold-Shoulder Top With A Deep V-Neckline ALLEGRACE V-Neck Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon For just $20, this V-neck top offers a soft going-out top that will elevate jeans, trousers, or midi and maxi skirts. It has a cold-shoulder design with batwing half sleeves and is long enough to cover your bottom (but looks equally elegant tucked in). This wildly popular top with more than 5,000 reviews comes in 20 colors like neutral coffee and white, as well as bright rose red and sky blue. • Available Sizes: 1X — 4X

39 This Ballet-Inspired Wrap Crop Top SheIn Wrap Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re used to throwing T-shirts over jeans and calling it a day, swapping your tee for this wrap crop top is an affordable way to make your look more chic and versatile (you can easily wear this to the grocery store and to a nice dinner out). The ballet-inspired polyester-blend top has a deep V-neckline and long sleeves with a major tie front. It comes in 17 colors. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

40 The Statement One-Shoulder Blouse To Make A Splash Romwe Puff Sleeve Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you think you can’t get away with jeans at that party, snag this statement puff sleeve top and you’ll see how quickly your look changes from casual to on-trend snazzy. The one-shoulder blouse has a tie front and peplum fit with an asymmetrical neckline and 21 color and design options. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 This Perfect Peplum Top For Daytime & Nighttime Romwe Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Lightweight and romantic, with bell half sleeves adorned with ruffled cuffs, this peplum blouse has a V-neckline and a tie belt with a peplum design that looks perfect over jeans, skirts, and trousers. It comes in a number of florals, stripes, tie-dye, and solid shades. • Available Sizes: XS — 4X-Large

42 A Belted Batwing Sleeve Blouse In Chic Chiffon Romwe Tie Waist Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Chiffon is always an elegant fabric that looks high-end and this tie-waist blouse is proof: it has short batwing sleeves and a softly pleated bodice, with a kimono-style tie belt and a peplum hemline. Score one in 10 colors (or stock up since this pick costs $22) and pair yours with crisp white trousers, black jeans, or cut-off shorts. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

43 An Embellished Set Of Six Hair Clips Cobahom Hair Clips (6-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Sparkly, unique, and embellished with colorful stones, this six-pack of hair clips instantly gives your hair style a posh polished effect. The duck bill clips have anti-slip serrated metal backings that stay in place and they’re designed to hold all hair types — from fine to coarse.

44 This Lace-Up Skirt In Soft Faux Suede katiewens Lace Up Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon With more than 5,000 reviews and a high rating, this bodycon mini skirt looks seriously elevated thanks to features like soft faux suede and a designer-inspired lace-up design. The A-line skirt has a high waist that looks fab with a tucked-in blouse or sweater and it comes in the sweetest colors like nude pink, gray, and purple. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

45 A Slinky Vintage ’90s-Inspired Slip Dress xxxiticat Satin Cocktail Dress Amazon $18 See On Amazon The ‘90s are calling — and this slinky satin slip dress is here to give you all the vintage vibes. The midi style has a sexy cowl neck and spaghetti straps with a low-cut back. It may look like formal wear, and certainly pairs perfectly with heels and lace-up sandals for your next nighttime event — but you’ll be surprised at how this $18 dress also looks elegant and cool with sneakers. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

46 The Silky Camisole For A Major High-Low Impact Miessial Satin Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Pair this silky satin camisole with wide-legged jeans or distressed denim and you’ll perfect the art of high-low dressing in a way that gives you an elegant, but also down-to-Earth look. This affordable $16 tank has adjustable spaghetti straps and a cowl neck and comes in 20 colors and designs that range from goes-with-everything neutrals to hot pink and leopard print. • Available Sizes: 4 — 14